Live: Less than an hour of testimony before George Wagner IV evidence review continues

Update, 1:10 p.m.: Hearing testimony for less than an hour, the jurors in the murder trial of George Wagner IV were sent home for the day so the court's review of evidence could continue Tuesday.

The attorneys spent the morning debating in front of Common Pleas Judge Randy Deering about which exhibits should be submitted by the prosecution before the state could rest and the defense resume its case full-time.

That full-time action, which is typical in criminal trials, did not happen. Again. Instead, jurors heard more testimony from witnesses called by the defense. Bernard Brown owned property where the Wagners stored items while they lived in Alaska. Alex Staley was also called and was a friend of the Wagners.

Slow-going this morning in #PikeCountyMassacre trial of #GeorgeWagner. The jury is now scheduled to arrive at noon, delayed from a 9 a.m. call. Lawyers have walked through the defense objections to photos from two of the four crime scenes so far. More to come. — Patricia Gallagher Newberry (@pattinewberry) November 15, 2022

Update, 12:24 p.m.: The jury has returned in the murder trial of George Wagner IV Tuesday afternoon.

The defense has, again, jumped in before the state has officially rested its case in order to expedite the process.

Pike County Common Pleas Judge Randy Deering spent the morning sorting through which evidence will be admitted before the defense proceeds with its case. But the attorneys and judge agreed again to allow the defense to continue presenting witnesses before the prosecution officially rests its case.

Further review of evidence by the court is expected this evening without the jury present.

If the audio or video elements of this story are not operating, it is because the judge has allowed witnesses to "opt out" of media coverage of their testimony.

WAVERLY, Ohio − The review of the prosecution's evidence is expected to continue Tuesday in the murder trial of George Wagner IV.

On Monday, the attorneys from both the defense and state reviewed the evidence for submission to the court before the prosecution rests its case. That process is expected to finish Tuesday before the defense continues presenting its case.

The defense and prosecution's presentations have been intermingled in the trial following the largest homicide investigation in Ohio history.

Wagner IV and his other immediate family were accused in the killings of the Rhoden family in April of 2016.

Pike County Common Pleas Judge Randy Deering said the evidence review will continue Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. Once the court finishes its review of the evidence, the jury is expected to be called into the courtroom and the defense will resume its case. At that point, the prosecution is expected to rest its case.

The defense continues its case today in #PikeCountyMassacre trial of #GeorgeWagnerIV. ⁦@ldufour⁩ and I are back in the courtroom for ⁦@Enquirer⁩ & other Gannett outlets. pic.twitter.com/xvgNR1014i — Patricia Gallagher Newberry (@pattinewberry) November 15, 2022

