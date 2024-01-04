If you live in Livingston County, your voting precinct may have changed

As the presidential primary approaches Feb. 27, voters in several Livingston County communities will have new voting precincts.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — As the presidential primary approaches Feb. 27, voters in several Livingston County communities will have new voting precincts.

Multiple communities have consolidated, with fewer precincts than before. Impacted voters should receive new voter identification cards with their new precinct number in the mail.

The change was prompted by a shift in state election law, increasing the maximum number of registered voters per election precinct to 4,999 from 2,999.

Voters can check their precinct number and polling location by using the county's online polling search tool, which is linked on the county's voter information website at milivcounty.gov/elections/voter-information.

"The key reason (to consolidate) is there are some cost savings," said Livingston County Elections Coordinator Joe Bridgman. He said expanded early and absentee voting also means less voters hitting the polls on election day.

Two cities and four townships have consolidated, including:

Brighton, from four precincts to three:

Precinct 1: Brighton Area District Library, 100 Library Drive

Precinct 2: Brighton Community Center, 555 Brighton St.

Precinct 3: Brighton Education Community Center, 125 S. Church St.

Howell, from three precincts to two:

Precinct 1: Livingston Educational Service Agency, 1425 W. Grand River Ave.

Precinct 2: Howell City Hall, 611 E. Grand River Ave.

Brighton Township, from nine precincts to seven:

Precincts 1 and 4: Spencer Elementary School, 10639 Spencer Road

Precincts 2 and 3: Hilton Elementary School, 9600 Hilton Road

Precinct 5: VFW Hall, 10590 E. Grand River Ave.

Precinct 6: Brighton Township Fire Hall, 1580 S. Old US-23

Precinct 7: Alive Family Church, 1623 S. Old-US 23

Deerfield Township from two precincts to one:

Deerfield Township Hall, 4492 Center Road

Genoa Township from 11 precincts to nine:

Precincts 1 and 9: Cleary University, 3750 Cleary Drive

Precinct 2: Three Fires Elementary School, 4125 W. Crooked Lake Road

Precinct 3: Community Bible Church, 7372 Grand River Ave.

Precinct 4: Brighton Nazarene Church, 7679 Brighton Road

Precincts 5 and 7: Chilson Hills Baptist Church, 4440 Brighton Road

Precinct 6: Hornung Elementary School, 4680 Bauer Road

Precinct 8: 2/42 Community Church, 7526 Grand River Ave.

Howell Township from three precincts to two:

Precincts 1 and 2: Livingston County EMS, 1911 Tooley Road

Where to cast an early vote

For the first time ever, nine days of early in-person voting must be available to all Michigan voters for state and federal elections.

All communities in the county will open early in-person voting for the presidential primary on Saturday, Feb. 17. The last day to vote early will be Sunday, Feb. 25.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Bridgman said most voters in the county will be able to vote early at their local town hall. Exceptions are Howell, Howell Township and Cohoctah Township, which have partnered for early voting at the Livingston Educational Service Agency, 1425 W. Grand River Ave.

Voters in Putnam Township and Unadilla Township will be able to vote early at Putnam Township Hall, 3280 W. M-36.

— Contact reporter Jennifer Eberbach at jeberbach@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: If you live in Livingston County, your voting precinct may have changed