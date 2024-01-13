‘Live Like Luca’: 4 years after child’s death from flu, a foundation helps others in his name

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four years ago this week, 11-year-old Luca Calanni, an active child with no underlying health conditions, died from complications due to the flu. Now, his father is giving advice to fellow parents and helping other children in Luca’s name.

At the start of 2020, Luca was playing basketball and cheering on his favorite team, the Buffalo Bills.

“He was crazy about his sports,” Luca’s father, Roger Calanni, said.

One day, Luca started to feel under the weather and his father decided to take him to the doctor. He tested positive for the flu and went back to the doctor the next day.

“They said, ‘Keep him hydrated and do your stuff,’ I said, ‘OK,'” Roger said.

The day after that, Luca’s parents took him to Oishei Children’s Hospital. He died at the hospital later that week.

“It happened just like that,” Roger said.

Dr. Mark Hicar, interim chief of pediatric infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine, said flu and RSV are the main illnesses currently sending Western New York kids to the hospital.

“Unfortunately, 180 children died last year from influenza in the U.S.,” Hicar said.

Hicar said the best thing parents can do is to vaccinate their children. If they have a flu diagnosis and are having trouble breathing or appear lethargic, talk to your pediatrician about going to the hospital.

“I know we’re all busy, we all have things going on,” Roger said. “We want to go here, we have plans, and taking a child to a doctor or something can really screw up your calendar. But just do it.”

Right after Luca’s passing, the Calannis started the Live Like Luca, the Luca S. Calanni Foundation. The organization helps disadvantaged kids throughout Western New York play sports and the idea came from Luca, about a month before he died.

“We pull in to get gas, and the Mega Million and Powerball was up and he said, ‘Dad, oh my gosh … Wouldn’t that be amazing if we won the lottery? We could start a foundation for kids who aren’t as lucky as me and my friends.'”

Four years in, the foundation has given away more than $225,000. Kids across the region have played basketball, rowed crew and learned horseback riding. The foundation has paid for week-long overnight camps complete with transportation. All of it has been done in Luca’s name.

“I think he’d smile. I think he’d be very happy,” Roger said. “I think it’s more about the individuals he’s helped and continues to help.

For more information on the Live Like Luca Foundation, click here.

