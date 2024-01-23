'Live más' on the South Shore: Taco Bell slated for this town

HANOVER − This South Shore town will soon be living más.

Hanover is set to get its first Taco Bell at the Target plaza at 1207 Washington St.

The town’s planning board is working with the engineering firm over design tweaks before taking a vote. The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 5.

The parking lot that caters to the building with Five Guys, Dollar Tree, PetSmart and X-Golf will be scaled back to accommodate a new building. About 72 parking spaces will be affected, according to plans submitted to the planning board, but a third of those spaces will be added for the restaurant.

The building would be situated just north of the entrance to the plaza.

The restaurant will be 2,114 square feet, a reduction of about 450 square feet from an earlier design, and will have 28 seats, down from 48 seats previously proposed.

“Seventy-five percent of our business comes through the drive-thru,” said Mark Raymond, a project manager with DDO Foods, a fast-food franchisee. “Of the other 25%, less than 5% of that is actually dine-in service. The remainder of it is third-party digital.”

There will be two drive-thru lanes, with one dedicated to picking up mobile orders.

This Taco Bell will be the fifth on the South Shore, joining others in Norwell, Pembroke, Plymouth and Quincy.

