Live Market Trading Strategies – Webinar February 05

Do you want to learn how to analyse a live chart, expand your knowledge of trading strategies, and learn how to set up a trade? Join FX Trainer Harsh Narendra Japee for this engaging webinar and witness popular trading strategies in action.

Harsh Narendra Japee holds a B.E. in Computers and has worked in the forex markets for over ten years. After discovering his passion for Technical Analysis, he served as a visiting faculty member at Ahmedabad Management Association. He authored the “FX Technical Traders Handbook” (Ahmedabad Management Association, 2011) and regularly writes Technical Analysis articles and Chart Setups for established FX brokers.

Harsh has delivered training at MBA colleges for Finance students, and is a certified Elliott Wave Analyst. Over the course of his career, he has provided technical analysis training to around 3000 participants, and conducted 1200 online training sessions. In June 2018, he became an FX Trainer at FXTM.

