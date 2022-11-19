I live in Michigan and visited Sedona, Arizona, for the first time. Here are 8 reasons why I'm already planning a trip back.

I live in Michigan and visited Sedona, Arizona. Angela Repke

I visited Sedona, Arizona, for the first time this year.

I was blown away by Sedona's red rocks, hiking, spiritual practices, and overall sense of adventure.

I think it's a great destination for all types of travelers and am already planning a trip back.

I visited Sedona, Arizona, for the first time this year and was blown away by the city's red rocks, hiking trails, and overall sense of adventure. I'm already planning a trip back.

I was blown away by Sedona's red rocks, hiking trails, and overall sense of adventure. Angela Repke

Earlier this year, my husband and I traveled to Sedona, Arizona from our home in Michigan for a friend's 40th birthday celebration.

Because we had never been before, we decided to go a couple days early so we could spend some quality time together and explore Sedona.

As first-timers, we were blown away by the outdoorsy nature of the city and impressed by its rich red rocks, hiking trails, and overall sense of adventure.

Here's why we're already planning our next trip back.

I thought that the Sedona sun was a lovely reprieve from the frigid temperatures of Northern Michigan in winter.

We hiked in Sedona in February without too many heavy layers. Angela Repke

I visited Sedona in February and initially thought the desert landscape would mean warm weather. However, the weather in Sedona in winter wasn't quite as hot as a Florida beach. The average high in Sedona in February is typically around just 50 degrees Fahrenheit. But that's still about 30 degrees warmer than where I live in Michigan, so it felt quite warm to us.

Because Sedona sits at 4,350 feet elevation above sea level, it's not unusual to get snowfall in February, either.

I thought the mild temps made for a great winter getaway as it felt like perfect weather for hiking that wasn't too hot or too cold.

When my husband and I hiked to the iconic Cathedral Rock, for example, we bundled up in hats, gloves, and a thin coat. But by the time we bouldered to the top, we shed some layers, so we always felt comfortable.

I'm glad we visited in winter and would like to return at this time of year again. The summers in Sedona, which easily hit 90 degrees, would be too hot for me to hike in personally. I'd also visit in spring or fall when the temperatures are warm, but not quite as steamy as summer.

Story continues

I thought that seeing the red rock formations felt otherworldly.

I was very impressed by Sedona's striking red sedimentary rock formations. Angela Repke

Sedona is known for striking red sedimentary rock formations that come from ancient sandstone called the Schnebly Hill Formation, which is only found in the Sedona area. The massive bright red-orange sandstone formations were formed by erosion, which left the tall pillars behind.

When we landed in Phoenix and made the 2-hour drive to Sedona, I immediately thought the mountains and cacti along the way were beautiful, but once we hit Sedona, I was awestruck by these formations. To me, it felt as though we suddenly landed on a different planet. I thought the red rock formations appeared to shoot straight up into the sky in obscure shapes, which made the landscape breathtaking.

Because we loved the geography so much, the next time we go back, we plan to extend our visit to see the surrounding area, including rock formations in Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, and Antelope Canyon, too.

I enjoyed our Pink Jeep Tour, which is a popular activity in the area. I thought it made for a fun and adventurous way to see Sedona and would gladly do it again.

Our pink jeep. Angela Repke

Before arriving in Sedona, I learned about the local Pink Jeep Tour where visitors climb into a bright pink Jeep as the driver and tour guide boulder you up iconic rock formations in the area.

There are different tours to choose from depending on the length of time you have and the particular sights you want to see. These tours are available to participants over the age of two.

Because we traveled to Sedona for just a long weekend, it was impossible to experience all that the landscape had to offer. With so many trails and red rock sights in Sedona, I thought that getting into a bright pink Jeep would be a fun way to maximize what we could see.

Our group of five couples piled into two Jeeps and took off in for a two-hour tour that cost $132 per person. I thought the driver did a fantastic job of making us all feel safe, while entertaining us, too. He shared many stories of Sedona past and present for us first-time visitors.

Our specific tour included the Broken Arrow loop and Chicken Point Overlook, where we had a 360-degree view of unusual red rock shooting up to the sky. We even saw thrill-seekers riding their bikes along the edges, too.

I'd love to join a different, perhaps longer pink jeep tour next time to see other sights, as well.

Two of the most popular hikes in Sedona are Cathedral Rock and Bell Rock. I thought they were physically challenging but immensely rewarding and want to return to hike more in the area.

We did two of the most popular hikes in Sedona, Cathedral Rock and Bell Rock. Angela Repke

Because of their beauty, two of the most popular hikes in Sedona are Cathedral Rock and Bell Rock. Depending on the time of year, they can be quite busy, too.

But because we traveled in February, and arrived at the trail heads in the morning, both hikes were not swarming with people.

Each hike require a Red Rocks pass, which can be purchased by the trailheads at a cost of $5.

To hike to the top of both Cathedral and Bell rock, I think you'll need some motivation and physical ability, but I don't believe you need to be a marathon runner by any means.

My husband and I hike often, but we are not used to hiking inclines. So, while ascending to the top was tough for us, we thought it was doable. And because these hikes were far different from what we find in our state of Michigan, the challenge felt very rewarding.

Rather than the dirt trails we're used to, Cathedral and Bell Rock required us to boulder up red rocks and I definitely had to stop a few times to catch my breath. But once we arrived at the top, I thought it was worth the struggle. From there, we could see all of Sedona, including many peaks within the vast landscape and I was in awe of the views. I'd love to return so I can hike more in the area.

Sedona has a reputation as a place of enlightenment, healing, and spiritual practices that are said to emanate from the red rocks, known as vortexes. I might have found one, myself.

I'm not sure if I found a vortex in Sedona, but I did experience an otherworldly supernatural feeling. Angela Repke

Sedona is not only known for its red rocks, but also for its vortex sites and crystal shops.

Before arriving, I did some research about hunting for vortexes. Essentially, a vortex is an energy spot where people go to heal, do yoga, or simply meditate.

I did want to try and find them, though it wasn't the sole reason for my vacation to Sedona. Whether you're a believer or not, I think it's fun to learn about this type of energy and seek one out.

I don't think I found a vortex per se, but when we hiked to the top of Cathedral Rock, it definitely gave me what I thought was a supernatural feeling. I remember standing at the top, looking out, seeing the grand 360-degree view of the city and feeling a powerful sense of joy take over me.

My husband, on the other hand, said he didn't feel anything special. So, perhaps the power from the vortex truly comes from within the individual. Either way, I'd love to experience more of this side of Sedona, next time.

After visiting Sedona, I believe it's a great place to vacation with friends, a partner, or family.

I visited Sedona both as a couple and with a group of friends and think it has something for every type of traveler. Angela Repke

Part of our trip was just my husband and I, while the other half was with friends, and after experiencing both elements, I think Sedona was ideal for many types of trips. Really, I think Sedona has so much to offer to everyone.

My husband and I rented a tiny Airbnb that was a scenic spot to refresh before a dinner night out or to crash after a long day of hiking.

Once the rest of our group arrived, we moved to a larger Airbnb. From there, the women had a spa day at Wilde Resort and Spa, while the men golfed. In addition to hiking, spa days, and golf, we experienced great restaurants, wineries, the Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village, many tour possibilities, and more.

The whole time we were there, my husband and I kept saying how great it would be to bring our two kids there, too, which is why we plan to go back so soon.

One of the main reasons I want to return to hike here is because the trails were so well marked.

A cairn along the trail. Angela Repke

Because some of the hikes in Sedona are solely on red rock, instead of a traditional dirt trail I'm used to, I worried it would be difficult to see where the actual trail was, and which direction to follow.

But luckily, there are cairns located on the trails, which are intentionally-placed stacks of rocks that mark trails and help hikers navigate.

For someone who doesn't really want to go off trail in an unfamiliar environment, I think these are great. When we hiked to the top of both Cathedral and Bell Rocks, they were especially helpful because there was no dirt path, only red rock in our view, and they helped to guide the way.

I found the sunsets in Sedona to be dreamy, and I hope to witness them again very soon.

Sunset in Sedona. Angela Repke

Before our visit, I heard from friends that the sunsets in Sedona were dreamy. But I didn't fully understand how much that was true until I saw them in person. I thought they were stunning.

There are several spots I recommended to watch a sunset in Sedona, but our group's favorite viewing point was at the Airport Mesa.

We parked at the overlook parking, which cost $3 per vehicle. From here, we hiked a little less than a mile one way down the Sedona View Trail to get to the vista where the sun transcends below the vast Sedona horizon.

As opposed to some of the bouldering we did, like at Cathedral and Bell Rock, this felt like a more traditional trail to me with shrubbery, dirt, and grass. I noticed that the Airport Mesa was busy, even in February, as groups of people walked down the dirt path and bouldered over the rock formation to catch a glimpse of the serene sun setting behind the red rock vistas.

After the sun finally set, our group walked back to the car down the same path in the dusk, making it a memorable night in Sedona.

I hope to return to Sedona soon to watch that sunset again, hopefully from this very spot.

Read the original article on Insider