Live: Murder trial of George Wagner IV in Pike County continues

WAVERLY, Ohio − Another day of testimony in the murder trial of George Wagner IV is expected to resume around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, but first the attorneys and judge are meeting to finalize entry of evidence.

While much of the country followed the midterm election prognostication on Tuesday, jurors in the Wagner trial saw an hour and 45 minutes of testimony and then followed deputies back to the jury room and waited. And waited. And waited for more testimony that never came.

In the courtroom, Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa and defense attorney John P. Parker argued, sometimes contentiously, over the entry of audio clips of communications between the Wagner family, who the state says killed the Rhoden family April 21/22, 2016.

The current hearing is without audio or video, however, the clips being reviewed that are permitted by the judge will likely be played for jurors.

Defense schedules three witnesses for Thursday

Wagner IV attorney John P. Parker said Tuesday he is ready to more formally start presenting the defense's case. He said he’s got an expert witness flying in to appear on Thursday morning, with two other witnesses to follow.

Canepa said the prosecution will cede the floor on Thursday for the defense even if it does not rest its case by the end of Wednesday. That's what happened Monday, with the defense having scheduled three witnesses from Alaska along with three local witnesses.

Canepa expressed confidence she can move through the audio evidence quickly on Wednesday, since lawyers settled most objections on Tuesday. “We can get it done,” she said.

