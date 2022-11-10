Live: Murder trial of George Wagner IV in Pike County continues

Waverly, Ohio − Thursday will see the last day of testimony this week in the murder trial of George Wagner IV and once again the defense will be skipping in line.

Wagner IV attorney John P. Parker has witnesses who need to take the stand due to scheduling difficulties. He said he’s got an expert witness flying in to appear on Thursday morning, with two other witnesses to follow.

Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa said the prosecution will cede the floor on Thursday for the defense even if it does not rest its case by the end of Wednesday. They did not rest their case. The switch to having defense witnesses called before the prosecution has rested also happened Monday, with the defense having scheduled three witnesses from Alaska along with three local witnesses.

The defense is up this morning in #PikeCountyMassacre trial of #GeorgeWagnerIV. Jump over to ⁦@Enquirer⁩ For life coverage. pic.twitter.com/JL1HsDcDYd — Patricia Gallagher Newberry (@pattinewberry) November 10, 2022

Canepa expressed confidence she can move through the audio evidence quickly on Wednesday, since lawyers settled objections on Tuesday. “We can get it done,” she said.

