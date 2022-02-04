Live Music In Birmingham: Patch Music Calendar, Feb. 4-10

BIRMINGHAM, AL — Birmingham's music scene is alive and well, and that will be on display Friday night at Iron City as local music veteran Chad Fisher brings his band and some of the city's most talented and prominent musicians to pay tribute to the music of Hank Williams Sr.

Hank Night has been an annual event in Birmingham for more than two decades, and while it is usually slated for Dec. 30 (the anniversary of Hank's stay at the Redmont Hotel in Birmingham before he died the following day while on the way to a gig in Tennessee), this year's event was postponed due to coronavirus issues.

Hank Night will feature Birmingham musicians Bo Butler, Jody Nelson, Early James, Janet Simpson, Rick Carter, Zach Autin and more.

But Hank Night is just the beginning of a great week in Birmingham for live music. Check the calendar for more shows:

Friday, Feb. 4

AJ Beavers & the Mississippi Leg Hounds: The Nick (9 p.m.)

Hank Night with Chad Fisher: Iron City (8 p.m.)

Justin Holt: Zydeco (9 p.m.)

Matt Bennett Band: Tin Roof (10 p.m.)

Waxahatchee: Saturn (9 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 5

Chris Simmons Band: The Nick (9 p.m.)

Hiss Golden Messenger: Saturn (8 p.m.)

Paul Cauthen: Zydeco (8 p.m.)

Sam Rife: Tin Roof (10 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 6

Anna Grace Beatty: Avondale Brewery (6 p.m.)

Willie Traywick: Tin Roof (8 p.m.)

Graham Harper: The Nick (8 p.m.)

Monday, Feb. 7

Birmingham Bandstand Open Mic Night: The Nick (8 p.m.)

Citizen Cope: Lyric Theatre (8 p.m.)

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Bham Jam Open Mic Night: Tin Roof (8 p.m.)

Wild Rivers: Saturn (8 p.m.)

Subtronics: Iron City (8 p.m.)

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Augustana: Saturn (8 p.m.)

Thursday, Feb. 10

Wesley Walker: Tin Roof (9 p.m.)

Ripe: Saturn (8 p.m.)

See anything we might have left off the calendar? Email us at michael.seale@patch.com and let us know and we can get it posted!



This article originally appeared on the Birmingham Patch