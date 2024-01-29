Live music events in Acadiana this week, Jan. 28-Feb. 2

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Want to listen to live music right here in Acadiana? These venues will have some musical performances from various local artists this week.

This will be updated weekly. Bookmark this for your live music information.

Sunday, Jan. 28

Glenn Zeringue, Whiskey & Vine, Lafayette: 11 a.m.

Les Freres Michot, Prejean’s Restaurant, Lafayette: 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Zydeco Beer Garden Brunch Featuring John Wilson & The Zydeco House Rockets, Bayou Teche Brewing, Arnaudville: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Live Music, Tante Marie, Breaux Bridge: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m .

Le Bal du Dimanche: Cedryl Ballou & the Zydeco Trendsetters, Vermilionville Living History Museum & Folklife Park, Lafayette: 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Jackie Callier, Ivy Dugas & The Cajun Cousins, La Poussiere Cajun Dancehall, Breaux Bridge: 2 p.m.

Bayou Teche Brewing Jam Session, Bayou Teche Brewing, Arnaudville: 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie, Rock’n’ Bowl de Lafayette, Lafayette: 5 p.m.

Sam Sphar, Charley G’s Seafood Grill, Lafayette: 6 p.m.

Forest Huval, Hideaway on Lee, Lafayette: 7 p.m.

Live Music, O’Darby’s Pub & Grill, Carencro: 8 p.m.

Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, O’Darby’s Pub & Grill, Carencro: 8 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 29

Patricio Latino Sqolo, Cafe Habana City, Lafayette: 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Abi Claire, Bon Temps Grill, Lafayette: 6 p.m.

Chet Blackistone, Charley G’s Seafood Grill, Lafayette: 6 p.m.

Paul Tassin Piano, Whiskey & Vine, Lafayette: 6 p.m.

Live Music, O’Darby’s Pub & Grill, Carencro: 7 p.m.

Bubba Hebert & Johnny Chauvin, O’Darby’s Pub & Grill, Carencro: 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Dave Trainer, Charley G’s Seafood Grill, Lafayette: 6 p.m.

Michael Lockett Piano, Whiskey & Vine, Lafayette: 6 p.m.

Sam Broussard, Bon Temps Grill, Lafayette: 6 p.m.

Terry Huval & Friends, Prejean’s Restaurant, Lafayette: 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Cajun Jam, Feed and Seed, Lafayette: 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Dulcimer Jam, St. Landry Parish Visitor Center, Opelousas: 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Chet Blackistone, Charley G’s Seafood Grill, Lafayette: 6 p.m.

Jason Harrington, Bon Temps Grill, Lafayette: 6 p.m.

Julie Williams Piano, Whiskey & Vine, Lafayette: 6 p.m.

Les Bons Temps Rouler – Phillip Hebert & the Crazy Cajuns, Buck and Johnny’s, Breaux Bridge: 7 p.m.

Cajun Jam hosted by Jean Bertrand, Blue Moon Saloon, Lafayette: 8 p.m.

Cajun Jam, Blue Moon Saloon, Lafayette: 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 1

Dustin Sonnier, SHUCKS!, Abbeville: 6 p.m.

Ory Vellion, Bon Temps Grill, Lafayette: 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Jon Melancon Country, Buck and Johnny’s, Breaux Bridge: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Cajun Jam, Cajun Country lounge & Dance Hall, Church Point: 7 p.m.

Linda Lou Y’all !, The Barrel of Broussard, Broussard: 7 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Horace Trahan, Rock’n’ Bowl de Lafayette, Lafayette: 7:30 p.m.

Live Music, Tap Room, Lafayette

AcA’s Louisisna Crossroads Series: 50 Years of BeauSoleil, Acadiana Center for the Arts, Lafayette

Friday, Feb. 2

Kaleb Olivier, SHUCKS!, Abbeville: 6 p.m.

Jaxon Meche, Adopted Dog Brewing, Lafayette: 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Karl Songne Duo, Bon Temps Grill, Lafayette: 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Friday Night Jam, La Maison de Begnaud, Scott: 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Ory Veillon, Buck and Johnny’s, Breaux Bridge: 6:30 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.

Genuine Mustard + Ollie Oxen Free + Adam Richard, Blue Moon Saloon, Lafayette: 8 p.m.

Poisson Rouge, Hideaway on Lee, Lafayette: 8 p.m.

Matt Castille, The Barrel of Broussard, Broussard: 8 p.m.- 11 p.m.

Live Music, O’Darby’s Pub & Grill, Carencro: 9 p.m.

Shotgun Lillie, Rock’n’ Bowl de Lafayette, Lafayette: 9 p.m.

Dustin Sonnier, Route 92, Youngsville: 10 p.m.

