Live near a dam? It could be crumbling, threatening homes and lives as heavy rains increase

Oklahoma City’s Overholser Dam suffers from floodgates that won't open, concrete buttresses that are cracked and support beams that are crumbling. If it failed during a record rainstorm, the resulting flood would endanger thousands of lives and property worth millions in the heart of the city.

The Lake View Terrace mobile home park and $800,000 houses in the brand new Wheeler District. A Dell computer service center, a wastewater plant and a gleaming convention center. Dozens of hotels at two Interstate 40 interchanges. I-40 itself.

All of it, according to the worst-case scenario calculated by the U.S. Geological Survey, stands in the path of the floodwaters. And at least some version of this flood scenario has grown more likely, USA TODAY found, as the dam’s problems mount and powerful rainstorms descend more often on most of the United States east of the Rockies.

Water flows at the Lake Overholser Dam in Oklahoma City after days of heavy rain in central Oklahoma on May 9, 2015.

“It’s very alarming to learn this,” said Jeff Penner, director of the Greater Oklahoma City Metro Hotel Association, after a reporter showed him the flood map. Penner estimated that his members have more than 5,000 hotel rooms in the water's potential path.

“Nobody could get to the hotels, the restaurants, the retail,” he said. “It would be devastating.”

Thousands of U.S. dams could pose a growing threat to nearby communities as the climate changes, a USA TODAY analysis of climate and dam data found. They are in places that make them likely to harm people or property if they fail, and they face increased risk of failing because river-swelling rainfalls have become more common, testing the limits of these structures.

Nearly 3,000 are already flagged as being in poor or unsatisfactory condition because, like Oklahoma City's Overholser, they need to be repaired or replaced. For 7,000 others that are experiencing increasingly frequent downpours and that would put people or property in harm's way if they failed, there is no public information about their condition.

Some dam safety officials say structures designed to handle massive downpours will shrug them off no matter how often storms darken the skies.

But Upmanu Lall, a Columbia University engineer who studies the effect of climate change on dams, said this confident outlook assumes the dam hasn’t deteriorated and that it was built correctly in the first place. “The thing they’re not thinking about is that there is a difference between what was designed and what exists today,” Lall said.

Congress recognized the nation’s aging dams by including $3 billion for repairs in the giant infrastructure bill it passed last year. But in March, the Society of Dam Safety Engineers estimated the cost to repair every dam not owned by the federal government at $75 billion.

Engineering experts who assess failed dams say many problems go unnoticed because rules require only visual inspections, not deep exams of a dam’s current structure and historical problems.

The failures are already happening.

In 2020, a week of soaking rain followed by a 25-year rainstorm destroyed the Edenville Dam in central Michigan, causing 12,000 people to evacuate. Engineers didn’t realize until then that its earthen berms had been built on loose sand. The dam’s owner knew for years that the flood gates couldn’t open all the way, and the dam failed before the problem could be fixed.

In 2019, a bomb cyclone slammed a torrent of water and river ice into Nebraska’s Spencer Dam, which breached, sweeping a man to his death. The post-mortem noted that the dam had problems with ice jamming its gates in the past.

In 2015, an offshore hurricane fueled a 500-year rainstorm in South Carolina that caused the failure of 36 dams. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said those failures contributed to floods that killed 19 people and damaged at least $1.5 billion worth of property.

More than 200 U.S. dams failed in downpours, floods and other wet weather since 2000, unleashing the water in their reservoirs to surge downstream, according to data kept by Stanford University.

Homes, farms, businesses and public infrastructure were wiped downriver from the Spencer Dam on the Niobrara River in northeastern Nebraska, which failed due to heavy water and ice flows in March. The failure of the 90-year-old dam, which took place not far from South Dakota’s southern border, also led to the death of one man who was washed away and remains missing.

Many were smaller structures that presented less downstream danger than Oklahoma City’s Overholser Dam. But recent dam disasters have killed people, wiped out roads and bridges, toppled power lines and devastated buildings.

At Overholser, the city has completed an eplanned repairs, the city’s utilities director said. But the gates aren't scheduled to be fixed until 2027, and the crumbling concrete will wait until 2030 for completion. During repairs, a temporary dam will be built to provide additional protection.

“We must ensure that our nation’s infrastructure and dams are capable of withstanding more frequent and severe storms and floods fueled by the climate crisis,” wrote U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, a New Hampshire Democrat who has sponsored legislation to fix dams, in response to questions from USA TODAY.

John France, an engineer who worked on the Edenville Dam failure investigation and others, said climate change has challenged what engineers thought they knew about the floods dams would have to endure.

“The methods that we’ve been using have been based on past performance, assuming that they are going to continue to happen,” France said. “Now the science is telling us, with the climate changing, that is probably not true."

It doesn't take a 1,000-year storm

The climate data is clear: Intense storms are occurring with increasing frequency.

Just in the space of four weeks this summer, six storms classified as having a 1 in 1,000 chance of occurring in any given year – climatologists call them 1,000-year storms – occurred in the United States. In Death Valley, that storm was just 1.5 inches, a normal year’s worth of rain in just hours. In Texas, 15 inches in 24 hours flooded Dallas’ eastern suburbs. There were two such millennial storms in all of 2021.

Officials evacuated portions of Jackson, Kentucky, below the Panbowl Lake Dam when record flooding from another 1-in-1,000 storm hit the eastern part of the state in July, raising fears the dam would break. That dam was already on the state’s radar after flooding in March 2021 caused water to seep through an embankment, threatening its stability.

But as the Edenville Dam in Michigan and the Spencer Dam in Nebraska showed, it doesn’t take a 1,000-year storm to break a dam with problems. Both of those dams fell in rainfall that had about a 1 in 25 chance of occurring in any given year, engineers said.

Jeongwoo Hwang, a postdoctoral research scholar at North Carolina State University’s civil and environmental engineering program, found dam failures since 2000 tended to follow a pattern: long, saturating rain or snow followed by the kind of storm that would not be considered extreme, as was the case in the Edenville failure.

"Basically, many dams that have been failing recently have been failing from non-extreme events,” said Lall, the Columbia University engineer.

At Spencer, water and ice spilled over the top of the dam. That’s especially dangerous for the earthen portions of a dam because the rapidly flowing water can quickly erode the downstream face, causing the dam to fail, Lall said.

Even a concrete spillway designed to handle overflowing water can fall apart, Lall said, if it is in poor condition. That’s what happened in 2017 at the Oroville Dam in California. The concrete spillway cracked and slid, and dam operators faced a quickly eroding hillside despite a flood that was a small fraction of what the dam was designed to handle. That incident led to the evacuation of 188,000 people and a $1.1 billion repair bill, according to the Association of State Dam Safety Officials.

More frequent storms in the 25- to 100-year range could mean more erosion and structural deterioration, said France, the engineer who investigated the Edenville and Oroville disasters. A dam failure, if it comes, might not be the result of one deluge but the cumulative effect of many.

“The flood handling structures on these dams are going to be operated and tested more frequently than they have in the past,” he said. “We may see more spillways have problems just because they’re going to have more water flowing through them more often than they used to.”

USA TODAY worked with rainfall projections calculated by climate researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which show increases in heavy rainstorms east of the Rocky Mountains. Their models predict that as temperatures rise, that trend will continue. On average, USA TODAY found, for dams east of the Rockies, what was once considered a 25-year storm in 1995 is now expected to occur about every 18 years. That means such a storm is about 40% more likely today than it was in 1995.

For more than 5,600 high- and significant-hazard dams, what was once a 25-year storm is expected to become a 15-year storm by 2055, making it about 65% more likely. Inspectors have classified the conditions of 940 of those dams as poor or unsatisfactory.

Although storms at every level are increasing in frequency, USA TODAY examined the recurrence of 25-year storms because that was enough recently to break the Edenville and Spencer dams, which each had deficiencies.

The area where the Edenville Dam used to be until it failed sending flood waters through the area to as far south as Midland, devastating towns along the way.

At Edenville, a 25-year storm arrived after days of soaking rain. The already saturated ground sent high levels of runoff into local rivers and ultimately into the lake behind the dam, Wixom Lake.

The combined effect was a 100- to 200-year flood that pushed water levels in the lake to a record high. Investigators concluded that the saturated, loose sands in the embankment of the earthen dam lost strength and began to move, causing the dam to fail.

Then a second dam gave way downstream. Between these two failures and flooding unrelated to the dams, rising waters from the storm affected 3,000 homes and caused massive infrastructure damage for a combined $245 million in losses, according to a postmortem published this year.

On its own, the two inches of rain a bomb cyclone dumped upstream of the Spencer Dam in Nebraska in March 2019 shouldn't have been a problem. But thick river ice, melting snow, and frozen ground converged all at once day, raising the Niobara River and hurl water and sheets of ice over the dam, engineers later found. Kenny Angel, a 71-year-old Vietnam veteran, died after the dam breached in two places, unleashing a torrent of water that swept away his home and Angel’s Straw Bale Saloon, the bar his family owned just downstream.

Irfan Alvi

Had inspectors looked back into the dam’s history, said Rob Ettema, a Colorado State engineering professor who investigated the failure for the state, they’d have known ice jams had caused problems there at least three times since the dam was constructed and likely could have addressed the issue.

Irfan Alvi, a Maryland-based engineer who examined the failures at Oroville and Edenville, said storms can reveal the effects damage that might accumulate in a dam "gradually, over time," like a hidden cancer.

“And then, you may not detect them until pretty late in the process," Alvi said, "or maybe when it's too late.”

The Overholser Dam

Like both the Edenville Dam and the Spencer Dam, Oklahoma City’s Overholser has gates that don’t work properly to release rising water. The dam has been rated in poor condition, in need of repairs, for the past three years.

In 2015, the U.S. Geological Survey modeled what would happen if Overholser failed during a historic storm.

Water would spill over the top. Over the next three and a half hours, the flow would scour the downstream face of the dam’s earthen berm until a 291-foot-wide section collapsed and Lake Overholser gushed toward the city’s center.

This wouldn’t be a tsunami but a swelling flood that would take 16 hours to inundate neighborhoods, highways, schools and businesses in a strip along the Oklahoma River about two miles wide and more than 30 miles long. A USA TODAY analysis of Census data estimates that about 27,000 people live in the path drawn by flood modelers.

The flood would peak at South Meridian Avenue, a street lined with dozens of hotels, about six hours after the breach. The crest would reach one of America’s great Interstate crossroads at I-40 and I-44 in nearly seven hours. And it would be at Santa Fe Avenue, lapping at the southern edge of the city’s downtown, in nine hours.

In 1923, this was not a test. The earthen parts of the dam gave way in a heavy rain, and the resulting flood killed five people and caused $3.5 million in damage, about $60 million in today’s dollars. The city rebuilt the dam in 1924, and it’s become an historic icon.

Hundreds lost their homes when the Overholser Dam broke and the North Canadian River (now the Oklahoma River) flooded Wheeler Park, parts of Capitol Hill and other neighborhoods along the waterway.

Brenda Clauss, a resident of the Shidler-Wheeler neighborhood for the past 25 years, lives in a home built after the 1923 flood that swept through much of south Oklahoma City. A major flood from another dam break would hit her neighborhood, according to the flood maps, and some of her neighbors aren't ready.

“A lot of the houses here are older homes,” Clauss said. “When we first bought our house, it was set on dirt. That’s how they made things – we had to get it jacked up.”

Nearly a century after it last broke, the aging dam faces serious deficiencies and a rainier climate.

What was once a 25-year storm near Oklahoma City – 6 inches in a day – has become nearly 20% more likely in any given year, according to the University of Wisconsin data.

While the chances of what used to be a 500-year storm for the area, or about 11 inches, remain very low, the estimated probability is are now about 50% higher than it was three decades ago.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s simulation of an Overholser collapse didn’t examine how big a storm it would take to cause the dam to fail. Researchers focused instead on where floodwaters would end up.

But inspectors in 2021 said Overholser’s malfunctioning floodgates couldn’t reliably prevent water from pouring over the top if the dam encountered the biggest upstream flood current standards require it to handle, the extreme event that the federal study modeled.

Two gates have been inoperable since their cables broke in 2000, inspectors noted. Others are operated one-by-one using a portable electric motor. That motor can’t reach several central gates because its 110-volt extension cord isn’t long enough. Each gate takes hours to open.

That’s the dam’s most dangerous problem, said Zachary Hollandsworth, who leads the dam safety program at the Oklahoma Water Resources Board. Next is the cracked and worn-down concrete buttresses under the gates, he said. Those do not meet safety requirements for stability, according to a detailed study engineers presented to the city in September. For the past several years, inspectors’ reports noted widening cracks.

But it wasn’t until 2021, two years after inspectors first identified serious problems, that the city commissioned the deeper study. It took yet another year to complete.

The September report, commissioned by the city’s utilities director, Chris Browning, recommends spending $48 million to replace gates and shore up the concrete portions of the dam. Design is expected to be complete by 2025, with repairs unfolding over the subsequent five years. The gates will come first.

Browning said he believes Overholser can withstand the region’s weather but doesn’t know what would happen if a rare storm like the one near Dallas this summer dumped 15 inches on Oklahoma City in 24 hours.

“I do know that we've had a number of events since I've been here that were pretty good rain events, and we were able to open those gates just fine and get the water downstream,” he said.

But, he said, “I am concerned about the dam. That’s why we’re doing this study, and that’s why we’re going to have a corrective action plan.”

The Overholser Dam is seen just after sunset on Jan. 11.

More money, better dam inspections

Like other owners of problem dams around the country, Oklahoma City is looking for help paying the cost of repairs. In 2021, Congress approved spending $3 billion on dam safety initiatives, some of it on repairs.

That’s a big step up from past federal dam programs and includes $585 million specifically for high-hazard dams, the kind that are likely to kill people if they fail. In March, however, the Association of State Dam Safety Officials estimated it would cost $24 billion – with a b – to make all the necessary repairs just for high-hazard dams like Overholser that are not federally owned.

Just figuring out what needs to be done can be expensive for a smaller dam owner. Two years passed from the time inspectors flagged serious problems at Overholser until the Oklahoma City Water Utility Trust paid for a $500,000 engineering study to identify fixes.

More dam owners should do such in-depth studies of their dams, said Hollandsworth, Oklahoma’s chief dam safety official. But as in most states, Oklahoma law only requires a visual inspection, he said, unless specifically ordered by the board that oversees dams.

Owners often can’t afford more.

“It’s harder to deal with smaller cities that do not have those resources,” Hollandsworth said. “It’s hard to convince a dam owner when no other deficiencies have ever been noted.”

Another challenge: Upgrading dams that are a known problem is hard because so many are privately owned.

“If it's just one person or one family that owns a dam, it can be very difficult for them to come up with that money,” said David Griffin, Program Manager for Safe Dams at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

According to a postmortem report on the failed Edenville Dam, the owner, Boyce Hydro, had net income averaging $380,000 per year over 14 years selling electricity from its four dams. It would have taken all that money and possibly more to cover the estimated $5 million to $10 million to build the spillway the report said the dam needed.

The nation also has an incomplete picture of which dams could do the most damage if they failed, experts fear. Dams considered low-hazard because they were built in rural areas may now pose an under-appreciated threat -- because agencies responsible for rating hazards haven't caught up to changes that have occurred since construction.

“There's been development of the land downstream of a dam, and so actually there are more people there than you thought,” said Alvi, the Maryland engineer who investigates dam failures and has more than 30 years of experience.

Some county governments haven’t fully mapped out the areas that would be flooded if their dams broke, Griffin said, so over the years they approved building permits for subdivisions without knowing they were at risk.

“If it's right below the dam, it can be obvious,” he said. “But if it's three or four miles downstream, they may not realize that where they're building could be dangerous.”

France, the engineer who studied the Edenville collapse, and others who have seen hidden deficiencies bring about a dam’s demise advocate less-frequent but more intensive dam inspections than are being done in most cases now.

"If we don't," he said, "then the Orovilles and the Edenvilles will keep happening."

To analyze the risks climate change may pose for America’s dams, USA TODAY used the National Inventory of Dams maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and precipitation projections from the Hydroclimate Extremes Research Group at the University of Wisconsin-Madison along with the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts.

In order to assess potential danger to people and property, we focused on about 25,000 dams classified as “high” or “significant” hazard, meaning a failure could cause loss of life or significant damage to property and infrastructure. While it is the best data on dams publicly available, the National Inventory of Dams contains data for only a small number of dams in some states, and it does not report the conditions of dams in others.

Engineers and scientists at University of Wisconsin-Madison modeled average precipitation amounts and estimated frequencies for 24-hour precipitation events from 1950 through 2085 using the RCP 4.5 climate scenario, which is an anticipated trajectory of greenhouse gas concentrations used by scientists to model future climate conditions. The Wisconsin storm projections covered a range of storm return frequencies, from two-year to 500-year events. We chose to use the 25-year return period in this analysis because that was roughly the size of the storm that a team of investigators estimated led to the Edenville Dam failure.

