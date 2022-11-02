Live: Nikolas Cruz sentencing Wednesday, victim impact statements continue this afternoon

FORT LAUDERDALE — A judge will formally sentence the Parkland school shooter to life in prison without parole at the conclusion of his sentencing hearing Wednesday.

The two-day hearing, which began Tuesday, has given rise to the emotional testimony and tense confrontations reminiscent of the nearly three-month trial that preceded it. Jurors voted to spare Nikolas Cruz's life in October, more than four years after he killed 17 people and wounded 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

While jurors found that the aggravating factors like Cruz's cold and calculated behavior were sufficient to warrant a possible death penalty, at least one believed they were outweighed by mitigating circumstances, like Cruz's plight with mental illness.

Their decision was met with dismay and disgust by the victims' family members, the last of whom are expected to speak Wednesday before Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer passes the sentence.

Follow below for live updates throughout Wednesday, Nov. 1.

'Burn in hell': Survivors, parents confront gunman during Nikolas Cruz on Day 1 of sentencing hearing

Nikolas Cruz trial: Key moments, everything to know about Parkland shooter trial

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Live: Families confront Nikolas Cruz before sentencing to life, not death