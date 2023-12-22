Live in Northern, western Colorado? A new area code is coming in 2026 after we outgrow 970

Northern and western Colorado are outgrowing the 970 area code.

So, telephone customers in the 970 area code region who request new service, an additional line or move their service starting in the first quarter of 2026 could get assigned 748 as their area code instead.

The 748 area code won't be implemented until the 970 area code runs out, which is expected to happen at the start of 2026, according to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission. The new 748 area code is projected to be filled in about 38 years.

The 970 area code region covers northern and western Colorado, including Fort Collins and Grand Junction.

The 303 area code was established in 1947 to cover the entire state and was geographically split to create the 719 area code region in southern Colorado in 1988. The 970 area code region was created in 1995 when the state was geographically split again. Since then, two other area codes have been added to cover the Denver metro area: 720 in 1998 and 983 in 2022.

The implementation plan for the 748 area code will happen over a nine-month period at least six months before the 970 area code runs out of options for new numbers, according to a news release from the Colorado Public Utilities Commission.

Here’s what you need to know about the implementation of the new 748 area code:

All current customers will keep their existing phone numbers and area codes.

All costs of services and other rates will not change.

What is currently considered a local call will remain a local call.

Customers in the region of the newly implemented area code will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between all area codes and 1+ before the 10-digit phone number for long-distance and operated-assisted calls.

Customers will still be able to dial three digits to reach certain assistance lines, like 911 for emergencies, 211 for essential community services and 988 for mental health crises.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Northern, western Colorado to get new area code in 2026