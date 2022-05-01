Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Just Recorded A 11% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

As you might know, Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.6% to hit US$110m. Live Oak Bancshares reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$0.76, which was a notable 11% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

See our latest analysis for Live Oak Bancshares

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Live Oak Bancshares from five analysts is for revenues of US$483.0m in 2022 which, if met, would be an okay 7.7% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 43% to US$5.28. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$449.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.35 in 2022. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Live Oak Bancshares' future following the latest results, with a considerable lift to the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

Despite these upgrades, the consensus price target fell 19% to US$57.40, perhaps signalling that the uplift in performance is not expected to last. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Live Oak Bancshares, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$68.00 and the most bearish at US$51.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Live Oak Bancshares is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Story continues

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Live Oak Bancshares' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 10% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 18% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 7.6% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Live Oak Bancshares' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Live Oak Bancshares' earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Live Oak Bancshares' future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Live Oak Bancshares going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Live Oak Bancshares (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.