Live Oak man allegedly found with 'ghost gun' in meth arrest

Mar. 29—A 26-year-old Live Oak man was arrested Sunday after allegedly being found to be in possession of a loaded "ghost gun," methamphetamine and various burglary tools at the Rocktane gas station at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Eduardo Valdez, 26, of Live Oak was allegedly involved in a solo vehicle collision on Sunday morning on Forty Mile Road north of Plumas Arboga Road. A witness told a responding officer that Valdez had allegedly fled the scene of the accident and walked to the Rocktane gas station, the CHP said. An officer located Valdez at the station and was allegedly in possession of a backpack, which he tried to give to an unnamed female, an officer claimed. The officer seized the backpack and a loaded 9mm polymer pistol with no external markings on it was found, the CHP alleged. According to the CHP, the gun meets the California definition of a ghost gun.

"Ghost guns are unserialized and untraceable firearms that can be bought online and assembled at home," according to Brady: United Against Gun Violence, an American nonprofit organization that advocates for gun control and against gun violence. "They are often sold through 'ghost gun kits,' which include all of the parts and often the equipment necessary to build these weapons at home. These kits are widely available and can be purchased by anyone, including prohibited purchasers, domestic abusers, and gun traffickers — without a background check."

Because these kits and guns are sold at gun shows and online throughout the country, they often undermine gun policies put in place by state legislatures, the nonprofit said.

Along with the ghost gun, an officer also allegedly found Valdez to be in possession of about 50 grams of methamphetamine and burglary tools. According to the CHP, hypodermic needles, plastic baggies, a scale, four cell phones, glass pipes and two bottles of prescription pills that Valdez did not have a prescription for also were allegedly found in his possession.

The CHP said Valdez was arrested on charges that include carrying a loaded firearm, addict with a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools and a hit and run collision.

As of Monday afternoon, Valdez was listed as being at Yuba County Jail with bail set at $25,000.