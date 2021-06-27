Live Oak man arraigned for murder, manslaughter while intoxicated

Jun. 26—A Live Oak man pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and a misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license.

Joseph George Sencion, 32, has been in custody since May 24.

His charges stem from his alleged involvement in a fatal car accident in Live Oak on April 15.

Sencion was driving east on Archer Avenue, west of Sheldon Avenue at speeds in excess of 50 miles per hour.

Due to suspected intoxication, Sencion crossed the center lane, traveled across the roadway, went off the roadway and struck a tree in the 1700 block of Archer Avenue.

The vehicle caught fire and fire personnel arrived on scene to put out the fire, according to Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol.

Sencion's passenger, Ravi Singh Toor, 38, of Live Oak, died from internal injuries suffered in the crash. Sencion was taken to UC Davis Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

According to the Sutter County District Attorney's Office, Sencion has two prior DUI convictions and is pending another DUI case in Butte County from earlier this year.

Sencion's bail remained set at $1 million and he will next appear in court on Oct. 13.