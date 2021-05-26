Live Oak man arrested on warrant for murder

David Wilson, Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, Calif.
·2 min read

May 26—A Live Oak man was taken into custody on Monday on a warrant for murder related to his part in a fatal collision in Sutter County in April.

Joseph George Sencion, 32, was arrested at his residence in the 3100 block of Valley Oak Court at around 6 p.m. by the California Highway Patrol.

On Friday, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office filed charges of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and a misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license.

A warrant for Sencion's arrest was issued on Friday by Judge Susan Green.

On April 15 around 2 p.m., Sencion was driving east on Archer Avenue, west of Sheldon Avenue at speeds in excess of 50 miles per hour, according to Yuba-Sutter CHP public information officer Joshua Oglesby.

Due to suspected intoxication, Sencion crossed the center lane, traveled across the roadway, went off the roadway and struck a tree in the 1700 block of Archer Avenue.

The vehicle caught fire and fire personnel arrived on scene to put out the fire, Oglesby said. Sencion's passenger, a 38-year-old man from Live Oak, died from internal injuries suffered in the crash.

Sencion was taken to UC Davis Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

As of late Tuesday, the identity of the passenger had not been released.

Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich said Sencion has two prior DUI convictions and is pending another DUI case in Butte County from earlier this year.

On Tuesday, Sencion's arraignment was continued to June 16 at 1:30 p.m. at the request of the public defender's office, according to Assistant District Attorney Cameron King.

Sencion remained in Sutter County Jail on $1 million bail as of late Tuesday.

