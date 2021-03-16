Live Oak man sentenced to four years in prison for assault

Mar. 16—A Live Oak man was sentenced to four years in state prison after pleading no contest to assault with a deadly weapon.

Hector Jurado, 56, was arrested in October 2020 following a physical fight involving a knife at Tiff's Market in Live Oak.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Jurado was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of fleeing a peace officer, and misdemeanor counts of brandishing a deadly weapon and disturbing the peace.

On Friday, Jurado pleaded no contest to assault with a deadly weapon. The remaining charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to four years in state prison and has credit for 317 days served. Jurado has been in Sutter County Jail since Oct. 5, 2020.