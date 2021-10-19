Live Oak student arrested after posting threat of school shooting on social media

Oct. 19—The Sutter County Sheriff's Office arrested a 13-year-old juvenile on Monday after the juvenile allegedly posted statements on social media alluding to a possible shooting that was going to occur at Live Oak Middle School on Monday, according to a SCSO press release.

Law enforcement received information on Saturday that the statements had been posted on Instagram and Facebook. The sheriff's office and Sutter County Probation Department began investigating the potential threat. Both departments established a plan to have extra patrol staff and probation officers on scene at both Live Oak Middle School and Live Oak High School on Monday.

SCSO determined the IP address of the post, which led to the arrest of the 13-year-old on Monday. The juvenile's parents were contacted and cooperated with SCSO and the probation department. A consent search of the juvenile's residence located the cell phone used to create the post but no weapons were located, according to the release.

Live Oak Unified School District Superintendent Mat Gulbrandsen said Monday that the district became aware of the post over the weekend and immediately notified the sheriff's department. He said the district spent the weekend trying to track down who was potentially behind the post. District parents were told that there would be a law enforcement presence at Luther Elementary School, the middle school and high school on Monday out of an abundance of caution. Gulbrandsen said the student arrested was a student within the school district. He praised law enforcement's response and said it sent a message that SCSO prioritizes safe schools and that these kinds of posts will not be tolerated.

The juvenile was booked into juvenile hall on numerous charges including terrorist threats.