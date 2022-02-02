Live: Officials speak about killing of two campus officers at Bridgewater College

BRIDGEWATER — The fatal encounter began at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday when two campus officers responded to a call for a suspicious man on the grounds of Memorial Hall at Bridgewater College.

"He was in a location that he shouldn't have been in," said Corinne Geller, with the Virginia State Police, during an evening press conference.

Some campus staffers saw him and startled him.

After an interaction, the officers were shot by the man and the suspect fled, she said.

Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson were shot and killed, school officials said.

A campus safety officer is not armed, the school said.

Other officers arrived on scene almost immediately, Geller said. Most students were in class and it was in a somewhat isolated area. "We're only a couple of hours into this investigaton," Geller said.

"Bridgewater is a family, and I don't use that term lightly," said Bridgewater President David Bushman, who also spoke at the 8 p.m. press conference. The two officers were best friends on a small police force. "They were very well known by students and they were always seen together."

The suspect — Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27 — was shot but it's not clear if it was self-inflicted or if he was shot by the officers.

He fled.

Someone saw a man matching the suspect's description, who then went to an island near Riverside Drive in the North River near campus. Authorities went into the river through knee-deep water and retrieved the suspect.

Geller would not say if Campbell was a student. She said several firearms connected to the suspect have been recovered, after police retraced his steps and found them. She would not say what type of firearm was discharged.

The suspect was treated at the hospital and released into custody.

Campbell's last known address was in Ashland, Virginia.

Geller said that Campbell has been charge with four felonies: two felony capitol murder charges, a felony first-degree murder charge and a felony connected to use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The suspect is being held at Rockingham County jail. She would not say why specifically there was only one first-degree murder charge and not two.

The ATF and FBI are assisting in the active investigation.

