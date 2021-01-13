LIVE: Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan spouts a fountain of lies and misinformation about the election as the House debates impeachment

Reuters

The House of Representatives is poised to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time for "incitement of insurrection" following last week's deadly Capitol siege.

Debate over the article of impeachment began shortly after 9 a.m. ET and can be watched online on C-SPAN, YouTube, and the House's official website.

Scroll down to watch the livestream and follow Insider's live coverage of the historic event.

The House of Representatives is poised on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time after he incited a deadly riot at the US Capitol that resulted in five deaths and multiple injuries.

With just a week left in his term, the president is facing an unprecedented level of legal and political risk after he whipped thousands of his supporters into a frenzy at a rally on January 6 and then urged them to march to the Capitol to stop Congress from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.

The pro-Trump mob went on to lay siege to the Capitol, swarming the building, ransacking offices, stealing and vandalizing property, and trying to hunt down Vice President Mike Pence and other lawmakers.

In the wake of the failed insurrection, a slew of Republicans finally broke ranks with the president as congressional Democrats called for his impeachment. If he is impeached Wednesday, as is widely expected, Trump will become the first US president to have been impeached twice.

Watch the proceedings below:

Scroll down for live updates and key moments:

As House debates impeachment, CNN reports that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell 'hates' Trump

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R) look on as US President Donald Trump speaks at the Oval Office of the White House on March 27, 2020. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The top Senate Republican has grown more and more furious with the president in the days since the Capitol siege. That anger was compounded because many Republicans believe Trump played a central role in costing the GOP its majority in the Senate and paving the way for a Democratic controlled legislative and executive branch.

On Tuesday evening, The New York Times reported that McConnell believes Trump committed multiple impeachable offenses and is "pleased" at the prospect of his impeachment. Axios later reported that the Kentucky Republican is inclined to vote to convict Trump following a Senate trial. If McConnell does vote to convict, it would be a remarkable ending to the two men's relationship after years of moving in lockstep with one another.

Last week, as Congress convened to finalize Biden's victory in the November general election, McConnell sharply condemned Trump's efforts to overturn the results and said his own vote to certify the results was the most important one he had ever cast in 36 years of public service.

House begins voting on rule surrounding the article of impeachment

After initial statements were made, the House moved to vote on the rules surrounding the article of impeachment.

Once the rule is passed, the House will move on to two hours of debate over the article, and a final vote is expected later this afternoon.

Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern: 'If this isn't an impeachable offense, I don't know what the hell is'

Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern. PBS/YouTube

Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern responded to Republican claims that Democrats objected to finalizing Trump's victory in 2017 just as GOP lawmakers objected to finalizing Biden's this year.

Democrats objected "as a protest vote" in 2017, McGovern said, adding that Democrats all accepted Trump's victory the day after the election, and that then Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton conceded the day after as well.

"None of us pushed conspiracy theories ... that somehow the president won in a landslide," McGovern said, referring to Trump's lie that he defeated Biden in the 2020 election.

"The bottom line is this: this Capitol was stormed. People died because of the big lies that were being told by this president and by too many people on the other side of the aisle," he said. "Enough. It was unforgivable. Unconscionable. And coming up on this floor and talking about whataboutism and trying to make these false equivalencies, give me a break."

He continued: "The president instigated an attempted coup in this country. People died. Everybody should be outraged, whether you're a Democrat or a Republican. If this is not an impeachable offense, I don't know what the hell is."

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan spouts a fountain of lies and misinformation about the election

Rep. Jim Jordan Leah Millis/Reuters

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, who has long been one of Trump's staunchest congressional allies and recently received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, used his time to call Democrats out for what he said was hypocrisy given that they objected to counting electoral votes in January 2017, as Congress was set to finalize Trump's victory of Hillary Clinton.

Jordan then went on to spout a fountain of lies and misinformation about the 2020 election in Pennsylvania.

Among other things, he claimed the state's Supreme Court "unilaterally extended the election to Friday," that the secretary of state "unilaterally changed the rules, went around the legislature in an unconstitutional fashion," that "county clerks in some counties, and you can imagine which counties they were, let people fix their ballots against the law, cure their mail-in ballots in direct violation of the law," and more.

Fact check: None of these claims are true. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court did not extend the date of the general election, it extended the deadline by which mail-in ballots could be received provided that they were postmarked by Election Day. The secretary of state also did not "unilaterally" change the rules surrounding election administration in Pennsylvania, as multiple judges ruled.

And Jordan's claim that country clerks allowed people to cure their ballots "in direct violation of the law" also holds no water because it is perfectly legal to "cure" ballots in Pennsylvania.

Freshman GOP congresswoman quotes Martin Luther King Jr. before equating the violent insurrection and Black Lives Matter protests

Mace was recently sworn in for her first term after winning a congressional race in South Carolina with Trump's endorsement. But she has sharply criticized the president in recent days over his role in inciting the deadly insurrection.

Mace said Wednesday that while the House has "every right" to impeach the president, she believed the way this impeachment was proceeding raised "questions about the constitutionality of this process."

She continued: "I believe we need to hold the president accountable. I also believe that we need to hold accountable every single person, even members of Congress, if they contributed to the violence that transpired here."

Mace then quoted Martin Luther King Jr. before attempting to draw an equivalence between the violent attempted coup at the Capitol last week and the antiracism demonstrations that swept the country last year after the police killing of George Floyd.

"If we're serious about healing the divisions in this country, Republicans and Democrats need to acknowledge that this is not the first day of violence," she said. "Our words have consequences ... there is violence on both sides of the aisle."

Fact check: The overwhelming majority — 93%, according to one report — of Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 were peaceful. And while a small minority of protesters engaged in rioting and looting, both rioters and thousands of peaceful protesters were met in many cases with a hyper-aggressive police response.

In perhaps the most notorious example, Secret Service and law enforcement authorities were seen using tear gas and pepper spray on peaceful protestors in Washington, DC, to clear the way for a presidential photo op.

But last week, the pro-Trump mob laid siege to the Capitol building as Congress attempted to ratify the presidential election in a direct attack on democracy. Republican lawmakers attempted to conflate looting and skirmishes with police at social justice protests and a coordinated, violent attack instigated by the president.

At the siege, one Capitol Police officer was seen taking selfies with violent pro-Trump insurrectionists, while another was seen directing them around the Capitol as they swarmed the building. Additional reporting since the riot revealed that many members of the mob itself were active law enforcement officers and ex-military personnel.

House majority leader Steny Hoyer tears into Jim Jordan for being 'Trump-like' and denying reality

House majority leader Steny Hoyer gave a fiery speech on the floor in which he highlighted the statements from three out of the four Republican lawmakers who have so far come out in favor of impeachment: Reps. John Katko, Liz Cheney, and Adam Kinzinger.

And then Hoyer turned his sights to Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, a longtime conservative and one of Trump's most loyal attack dogs on Capitol Hill.

"I see that the gentleman from Ohio is on the floor," Hoyer said. "He likes to say that we Democrats were elected and the first thing we wanted to do was impeach this president. And he's shaking his head in agreement because like the president of the United States, he denies the facts. Trump-like. Fake news."

The Maryland Democrat went on to point out that in 2017, 2018, and early 2019, Democrats repeatedly voted to table motions to impeach the president. He said that even though some Democrats shared the view that Trump was dangerous, they were not confident that a solid case could be made.

"There was no rush to judgment," Hoyer said.

"The reason I rise today ... is to recognize the contributions that Al Green of Texas has made to getting us to this place," Hoyer said, referring to the Democratic lawmaker who brought forward multiple impeachment resolutions that were tabled before Trump was first impeached in late 2019.

"Is there little time left? Yes. But it is never too late to do the right thing," Hoyer said.

Republicans call for unity while Democrats call for accountability

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sanitizes the gavel after Vice President Mike Pence walked off the dais during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 Electoral College results on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

After the House convened on Wednesday, an immediate theme emerged: Republicans argued against impeachment, saying it would be too "divisive" and that the country needed "unity." And Democrats demanded accountability.

"We need to recognize we are following a flawed process," said GOP Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma. "We need to recognize that while the House may be done with this matter after today's vote, it will not be done for the country, it will not be done for the Senate, and it will not be done for the incoming Biden administration. The House's action today will only extend the division longer than necessary."

Democrats struck a different chord, with Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts saying in his floor speech, "Every moment Donald Trump is in the White House, our nation and our freedom is in danger. He must be held to account for the attack on our Capitol that he organized and he incited."

"The damage this building sustained can be repaired," he added, "but if we don't hold Donald Trump accountable, the damage done to our nation could be irreversible."

National Guard troops were seen sleeping in the halls of the Capitol as the House convened

Members of the National Guard walk through the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 13, 2021, ahead of an expected House vote impeaching US President Donald Trump. Getty Images

As the government grapples with the chaos that gripped the Capitol last week, thousands of National Guard troops were deployed to Washington, DC, to protect the Capitol and President-elect Joe Biden leading up to Inauguration Day.

On Wednesday, as the House convened to consider impeaching the president and as violent Trump supporters continue threatening lawmakers online, one CNN producer posted photos on Twitter showing scores of troops sleeping in the hallways of the Capitol.

Pence refused to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office

President Donald Trump listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a coronavirus briefing in February 2020. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The House passed a resolution late Tuesday calling on Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the president from office. The resolution said that if Pence did not act within 24 hours, the House would move forward with impeachment.

Pence sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before the resolution was passed indicating that he would not take that drastic step because he believed it would be unconstitutional and divisive.

FBI and Justice Department are focusing on 'significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy' after the riot

Rioters clash with police using big ladder trying to enter Capitol building through the front doors. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

FBI and Justice Department officials said Tuesday that the "scope and scale" of criminal conduct they're investigating from the rioters is "unprecedented."

The acting US attorney in Washington, DC, said investigators are focusing on "significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy" in the wake of the siege.

