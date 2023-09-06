Live update: OKCPD search for missing vehicle with child inside
All four famed models worked as producers on the Apple TV+ docuseries.
New data shows the massive impact the electric vehicle buildout is making on manufacturing and infrastructure spending in America — a big win for the Biden administration and its legislative agenda.
Public potty panic is something of a universal human experience, but it’s a problem Americans deal with a lot more often than people in other countries.
A new social app Voiijer wants to do the opposite by connecting nature enthusiasts to the world's wonders, where they can create community, share their adventures, document their discoveries, and collaborate with others on expeditions. As you scroll through someone's feed, you may come across content like photos, videos, audio, text notes, and even 3D scans for augmented reality (AR) viewing. For example, some popular feeds on the app's home page today include journeys like "Can tech help discover dinosaurs?", which includes photos and videos from a fossil site; "Why is Iceland one of the best Mars analog environments?," which includes text explanations and multimedia documenting an Icelandic expedition; and "Can we find blue vipers in Komodo?" where a user explores Komodo National Park in Indonesia in search of the blue-hued snakes.
YouTube is letting a select number of users play online games as part of a new experiment. The games will live in a new “Playables” section on YouTube’s home feed, and can be accessed on both desktop and mobile. This confirms a previous report by the Wall Street Journal, which wrote that Playables would feature titles such as Stack Bounce, an arcade-style game where players bounce a 3D ball to break through layers of rotating bricks.
Snap up a Dyson stick vac for $200 off, a 58" smart TV for a mere $298 and lots of other discounted goodies this week.
We want you to start your fantasy football week off on the right foot. To help make that happen, we’re making some changes to Fantasy Football Live this season!
The biggest news stories this morning: The Android logo gets a new look, 50 attorneys general urge Congress to fight AI-generated child sexual abuse images, United Airlines grounded flights for an hour after a bad software update.
We drive the new 2024 Polestar 2 electric car. With Scandinavian style, it's less of a competitor to the Tesla Model 3 than it is the antithesis of it.
Ultimate Ears has just launched its new UE Epicboom portable Bluetooth speaker for $350.
TikTok has started migrating its European users' data to its long-promised center in Ireland.
The attorneys general in all 50 U.S. states, plus four territories, signed onto a letter calling for Congress to take action against AI-enabled child sexual abuse material (CSAM). "While internet crimes against children are already being actively prosecuted, we are concerned that AI is creating a new frontier for abuse that makes such prosecution more difficult," the letter says. "Whether the children in the source photographs for deepfakes are physically abused or not, creation and circulation of sexualized images depicting actual children threatens the physical, psychological, and emotional wellbeing of the children who are victimized by it, as well as that of their parents," the letter reads.
After six months of dating, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their couple debut at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour — and they packed on the PDA.
Goldman Sachs top economist reveals a somewhat contrarian take on the US consumer for 2024.
Polestar teamed up with Hot Wheels on a design contest that yielded one of the wildest Swedish cars ever seen.
The 2024 Dodge Durango gets small changes and the SRT Hellcat trim continues. The unofficial pricing shows pleasantly small price increases, too.
United Airlines briefly grounded all flights in the US due to a "computer issue." The cause of the problem is not yet clear.
Audi gave the European-market Q8 a mid-cycle update that includes a new-look design, more customization options and additional tech features.
Ford's trademark application could refer to the T3 truck that CEO Jim Farley and others have teased, but the new model isn't expected until at least 2025.
To stay competitive in the crowded market for videoconferencing, Zoom is updating and rebranding several of its AI-powered features, including the generative AI assistant formerly known as Zoom IQ. The news comes after controversy over changes to Zoom's terms of service, which implied that Zoom reserved the right to use customers' videos to train its AI tools and models. In response to the blowback, Zoom updated its policy to explicitly state that "communications-like" customer data won't be used in training AI apps and services for Zoom or its outside partners.