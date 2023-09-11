Do you live in one of Wisconsin's wealthiest municipalities? Here's the top 10.

Some of Wisconsin's wealthiest municipalities are situated near some of the state's most picturesque lakefront property. What are the top 10 wealthiest incorporated municipalities in the state? Here they are ranked by median household income:

Data used to compile this list comes from the U.S. Census five-year American Community Survey. The ACS provides estimates of income data at the municipal level, but exact numbers may vary. The most recent ACS data collected is for 2021.

The top 10 wealthiest municipalities in Wisconsin:

10: Village of Whitefish Bay

County: Milwaukee; Median household income: $134,324

9: City of Mequon

County: Ozaukee; Median household income: $135,425

8: Village of Mukwonago

County: Walworth; Median household income: $142,917

7: Village of Merton

County: Waukesha; Median household income: $150,189

6: Village of Wrightstown

County: Outagamie; Median household income: $153,977

5: Village of Maple Bluff

County: Dane; Median household income: $161,563

4: Village of River Hills

County: Milwaukee; Median household income: $178,750

3: Village of Lac La Belle

County: Waukesha; Median household income: $184,167

2: Village of Chenequa

County: Waukesha; Median household income: $231,875

1: Village of Oconomowoc Lake

County: Waukesha; Median household income: $239,107

