Do you live in one of Wisconsin's wealthiest municipalities? Here's the top 10.
Some of Wisconsin's wealthiest municipalities are situated near some of the state's most picturesque lakefront property. What are the top 10 wealthiest incorporated municipalities in the state? Here they are ranked by median household income:
Data used to compile this list comes from the U.S. Census five-year American Community Survey. The ACS provides estimates of income data at the municipal level, but exact numbers may vary. The most recent ACS data collected is for 2021.
The top 10 wealthiest municipalities in Wisconsin:
10: Village of Whitefish Bay
County: Milwaukee; Median household income: $134,324
9: City of Mequon
County: Ozaukee; Median household income: $135,425
8: Village of Mukwonago
County: Walworth; Median household income: $142,917
7: Village of Merton
County: Waukesha; Median household income: $150,189
6: Village of Wrightstown
County: Outagamie; Median household income: $153,977
5: Village of Maple Bluff
County: Dane; Median household income: $161,563
4: Village of River Hills
County: Milwaukee; Median household income: $178,750
3: Village of Lac La Belle
County: Waukesha; Median household income: $184,167
2: Village of Chenequa
County: Waukesha; Median household income: $231,875
1: Village of Oconomowoc Lake
County: Waukesha; Median household income: $239,107
