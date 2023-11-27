LIVE: Parts of I-275 closed in both directions due to crash with serious injuries in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash on I-275 with serious injuries has shut down parts of I-275 in both directions, according to Tampa police.

I-275 northbound at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and I-275 southbound at Hillsborough Avenue is currently shut down.

Florida Highway Patrol and the police department are investigating the crash.

