Live and in person, Ashland Theatre presents first live event on Nov. 16

It’s been over five months since the reopening of The Ashland Theatre, and so far Ashlanders have embraced the theater’s variety of movies with everything from new releases to old classics.

Theatre management promised other events such as live concerts, stage productions, meeting space and other opportunities for the community and various types of stage performers. After a successful Comedy Night with Todd Riley, the theater is preparing for its first live event.

On Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. the Ashland Theatre will present “Murder Under the Big Top,” which boasts live, costumed actors performing on stage in an interactive format. The audience will get to participate in the story through coming in costume, helping with the murder investigation and trying to uncover the culprit. The evening also features carnival games, heavy appetizers and a cash bar.

The Ashland Theatre reopened as a nonprofit organization on May 5 after extensive renovations.

It includes three theaters and one stage with two sound systems. One is Dolby 5.1 for movies and the other is an EV system for live concerts and events.

It was honored with the Best Theater Renovation Award during the Heritage Ohio annual awards ceremony Oct. 10 in Dayton.

The presentation of "Murder Under the Big Top" is a fundraiser to assist The Ashland Theatre with the purchase of additional equipment. Tickets for the event are $50 and can be purchased at www.theashland.org, in person or by contacting the theater at 419-281-1515.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland Theatre looking for sleuths to solve mystery on Nov. 16