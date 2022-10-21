Live: Pike County killings trial continues Friday with testimony from former sister-in-law

WAVERLY, Ohio – Proceedings in the murder trial of George Wagner IV continued Friday with testimony from Wagner IV's former sister-in-law.

Wagner IV is facing eight counts of aggravated murder and 14 other charges in connection with the shooting deaths of seven members of the Rhoden family and one future member.

Jurors heard 500 pages worth of text messages between Wagner IV's brother, Jake, and Hanna May Rhoden on Thursday. The messages portrayed the couple as in love but also in constant conflict about where to live, how to live and how to raise the child they had together.

Wagner IV was mentioned just one or twice in the exchanges as "your brother." Wagner IV's attorney John Parker objected to the introduction of the texts. The prosecution said the texts go to the heart of their case: that the Wagners killed the Rhodens to win custody of Jake and Hanna's child.

The texts made clear that Jake Wagner "wasn't going to easily obtain custody of Sophia," Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa said.

Friday's first witness was Elizabeth Armer, who married Jake in 2018 after the family moved to Alaska.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Murder trial of George Wager IV in Pike County