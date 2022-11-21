Live: Pike County trial continues without jury

WAVERLY, Ohio – With the jury on a holiday break, lawyers are back in the Pike County Common Pleas Courthouse Monday to wrap up their review of evidence in the murder trial of George Wagner IV.

By the end of Friday, they were still considering final exhibits from Wagner's defense team.

One exhibit relates to a report from blood stain pattern analyst Jonathyn Priest, maintaining that all eight of the victims in the 2016 case could have been killed by one shooter. On cross examination, however, Priest conceded that more than one shooter could have been involved.

That's a key fact, as the defense aims to discredit the testimony of Wagner IV's brother, Edward "Jake" Wagner. On the witness stand Oct. 24-28, Jake Wagner told jurors he shot and killed five of eight members of Pike County's Rhoden family, and implicated his father in the other three.

Blood stain pattern expert Jonathyn W. Priest took the stand this morning for the defense in #PikeCountyMassacre trial of #GeorgeWagnerIV. Wagner IV's attorneys questioned him about how many perpetrators actually shot the Rhodens in 2016. 3/9 — Patricia Gallagher Newberry (@pattinewberry) November 10, 2022

Also Monday, Judge Randy Deering is expected to rule on a defense motion filed Sept. 15. Motion 110 asks him, by judicial notice, to establish that one of the crime scenes in the case was outside of Pike County. Judicial notice establishes a fact as so well-known it does not require formal evidence.

Wagner IV attorney John Parker earlier this year tried to get nine counts against his client thrown out, arguing that they related to crimes that happened in Scioto and Adams counties. As such, his Motion 85 asserted, the Pike County court lacked jurisdiction. Deering denied the motion.

Story continues

Lawyers for both sides agreed in June that property records confirmed that Crime Scene 3, located at 3122 Union Hill Road, is in Scioto County. That was the home of victims Dana Manley Rhoden and two of her three children, Hanna May Rhoden and Chris Rhoden Jr.

The trailer home of Dana Manley-Rhoden, at 3122 Union Hill Road, is Crime Scene 3 in the murder trial of George Wagner IV. Manley-Rhoden had just moved there with her daughter Hanna May Rhoden and son Chris Rhoden Jr. a month before they were shot to death April 21-22, 2016. Hanna Rhoden's five-day-old infant, Kylie, was removed from her mother's bed, unharmed.

Last week, Deering said he was inclined to issue Wagner IV's requested judicial notice, but gave the prosecution until Monday to refute property records.

In other matters, the defense on Monday could enter a motion to acquit Wagner IV of some or all of the 22 counts he’s facing in the Rhoden killings.

Under both state and federal law, defendants can enter a Rule 29 Motion after the government rests its case, at the end of the entire case or within 14 days of a guilty verdict.

The prosecution and defense both officially rested their cases Friday in front of the jury, despite the few lingering tasks.

With that, Deering sent the jury home until Nov. 28, telling them to expect closing arguments that day and the next. The nine women and three men who have been on duty since Aug. 29 are expected to begin deliberations in the case either Nov. 29 or 30.

The jury is absent but the case continues in #PikeCountyMassacre trial of #GeorgeWagnerIV. ⁦@ldufour⁩ is in court and I’m covering remotely. Stay with ⁦@Enquirer⁩ for a live feed and updates. pic.twitter.com/iAxJ9gA8xn — Patricia Gallagher Newberry (@pattinewberry) November 21, 2022

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Pike County trial of George Wagner IV resumes with jurors on break