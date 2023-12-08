LIVE: Police pursue suspected stolen vehicle

Police are pursuing a carjacking suspect out of Fontana on Thursday night.

The suspect is believed to be driving a stolen pickup truck on the westbound 10 freeway, according to California Highway Patrol.

They may be armed and it’s unclear how many people are inside the vehicle. At least six patrol units are chasing the suspect.

A spike strip was deployed on the freeway at one point, but the driver spotted it and was able to quickly dodge it.

Sky5 is overhead. This developing story will be updated.

You can view the pursuit in the video player above.

