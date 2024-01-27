LIVE: Police pursue vehicle in L.A. County

Police are pursuing a reckless driver in Los Angeles County Friday night.

The driver is a shooting suspect, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The vehicle was seen weaving dangerously through heavy traffic on freeway lanes before exiting onto surface streets in Inglewood as officers trailed behind.

At times, the suspect drove through red lights and traveled on the wrong side of the road, narrowly missing other drivers.

Sky5 is overhead. This developing story will be updated.

