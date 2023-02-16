Live: Police provide updates after off-duty officer takes down shooter at Cielo Vista Mall

El Paso police will provide updates Thursday afternoon on the ongoing shooting investigation that left one dead and three injured at Cielo Vista Mall.

The gunman was taken down quickly by an off-duty police officer who was working security at a store in the mall, Interim police Chief Peter Pacillas said Wednesday evening.

Pacillas said the 911 center received calls about the shooting at 5:05 p.m. He said the off-duty officer responded by 5:08 p.m. and immediately took the suspect into custody.

He also said the three people hospitalized are all male.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Jeff Downey said a website, www.fbi.gov/cielovistamallshooting, was created so people can upload photos and videos from the shooting scene.

