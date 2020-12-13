Politics updates: Trump vows to veto defense spending bill; 75% of Trump supporters want GOP to keep him 'in power'

David Jackson, Matthew Brown and William Cummings, USA TODAY

USA TODAY's coverage of the 2020 election and President-elect Joe Biden's transition continues this week as he rolls out more of his picks for top jobs in his administration. With the final vote counts certified, the Electoral College will meet in statehouses across the U.S. Monday where the 538 electors will cast the ballots making Biden's victory official.

President Donald Trump has cleared the way for Biden's team to use federal resources and get briefings during the transition, although Trump has yet to formally concede the race.

Be sure to refresh this page often to get the latest information on the election and the transition.

Gingrich says ballot dropboxes make it 'harder for Republicans to win'

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich drew social media backlash Sunday after posting a tweet that criticized Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for facilitating absentee voting during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Why is Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger working so hard to add drop boxes and take other steps to make it harder for Republicans to win?" tweeted Gingrich, who represented Georgia in the House for 20 years. "Is he really that intimidated by Stacey Abrams?"

Several critics jumped on Gingrich's tweet as an admission that Republicans rely on voter suppression to win elections, as voting rights advocate Abrams has alleged.

"You’re busted Newt," said former Attorney General Eric Holder. "Guess you think you have to suppress the vote to win. What a disgrace."

"Hey Newt, why do you think Republicans can’t win if more people vote?" tweeted former Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill.

"Newt Gingrich admits that Republicans can’t win unless they suppress votes," tweeted Walter Shaub, who ran the Office of Government Ethics from 2013 to 2017.

– William Cummings

Biden to address Electoral College results Monday night

President-elect Joe Biden is set to speak about the results of the Electoral College’s vote certification, where statehouses across the country will convene to officially affirm Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump. The speech will take place in Wilmington, Delaware, at 8 p.m. EST.

Though it has historically been a simple matter of process, Electoral College meetings this year gained greater scrutiny as Trump and his allies made repeated attacks on the legitimacy of the election, often spreading misinformation and unfounded conspiracy theories about the election results in the process.

Most Electoral College meetings will begin between noon and 2 p.m. and, are open to the public or streamed online. Though some protests at capitol buildings are likely, the process is likely to be a formality.

Republicans still looking to somehow sabotage Biden’s taking office are now looking to the Jan. 6 official counting of electoral votes during a joint session of Congress.

Biden’s speech will touch on "the electoral college vote certification and the strength and resilience of our democracy," according to a press release from the transition team.

– Matthew Brown

Poll: Most Americans see election 'over and settled,' Republicans remain skeptical

Sixty-two percent of Americans believe that the election is "over and settled" and that it is "time to move on" to other issues, according to a CBS News poll released Sunday.

That majority stands in stark contrast to the 82% of Trump supporters polled who do not see President-elect Joe Biden as the legitimate victor, indicating support for President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims that the election was stolen from him.

Sixty-four percent of the country overall, and 97% of Democrats, believe that the Republicans in Congress should "move on to other matters" compared to 75% of Trump supporters who think Capitol Hill Republicans should "try to keep Trump in power."

On the question of electoral process, 78% of Republicans believe their vote was counted correctly compared to 88% of the country at large. Ninety-eight percent of Democrats believe their vote was counted correctly. There is no evidence of widespread impropriety in the election results, including the key swing states in which Trump has alleged corruption.

The findings are reflective of a bitterly split nation, divided on basic questions of fact. Eighty-five percent of Trump voters believe that Trump has hard evidence of election fraud, according to the CBS News survey. The president’s legal team has offered no substantial evidence of fraud that has held up under scrutiny in the judicial system, state legislatures or independent investigation.

The caustic partisan dynamics are being distilled in a runoff for both of Georgia’s Senate seats. The Republican-leaning polling firm Trafalgar Group found Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff with a slight 49.1%-48.8% lead over incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue. Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler meanwhile has a 50.4%-47.3% lead over her challenger, the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

The CBS News poll surveyed 2,234 registered voters between Dec. 8-11 and has a margin of error of +/- 2.3 points. The Trafalgar Group survey polled 1018 individuals between Dec. 8-10 and has a margin of error of +/- 2.99 points.

– Matthew Brown

Trump vows to veto defense bill but Congress has votes to override

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday morning that he would veto the National Defense Authorization Act, a $741 billion defense package that did not include provisions that Trump wanted.

“THE BIGGEST WINNER OF OUR NEW DEFENSE BILL IS CHINA!. I WILL VETO!,” the president said in a tweet.

The move is unlikely to stop the NDAA from being enacted. The Senate passed the bill 84-13, well past the two-thirds necessary to veto-proof legislation. The House also passed the bill overwhelmingly. The bill is expected to retain veto-proof support in the wake of Trump's decision.

The president denounced the legislation for not including language that would strip social media companies from the protections they enjoy under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Trump also denounced provisions in the bill that would remove the names of Confederate leaders from 10 military installations.

The final version of the bill was opposed by seven Republicans, five Democrats and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

In a statement, the White House said the bill "restricts the President’s ability to preserve our Nation’s security by arbitrarily limiting the amount of military construction funds that can be used to respond to a national emergency" and that it "purports to restrict the President’s ability to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, Germany, and South Korea" where the U.S. is involved in "forever wars."

The bill includes also pay raises for troops, as well as paid family leave and increased anti-discrimination protections for federal employees. The final version allocates $2.2 billion for a new Pacific Deterrence Initiative focused on checking China in the Pacific region, as well as a new designated cybersecurity post.

Trump issued his tweet from Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, where he is expected to golf the rest of the day.

– Matthew Brown

Trump says Biden would be 'illegitimate' president

President Donald Trump still won't say whether he will attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

"I don't want to talk about that," Trump said in an interview broadcast Sunday on "Fox & Friends."

Trump instead focused on his protests against the election in the brief interview taped Saturday in West Point, New York, right before the Army-Navy football game.

While reciting baseless claims of organized voter fraud, Trump suggested that Biden would not be a legitimate president. "I worry about the country having an illegitimate president, that’s what I worry about," he said.

The president also attacked the Supreme Court and other judges for rejecting his team's claims of voter fraud. He criticized Attorney General William Barr for not announcing before the election that Biden's son Hunter is under investigation for tax issues. He protested media coverage of the election.

"It’s not over," Trump told Fox. "We keep going. And we’re going to continue to go forward."

Meanwhile, members of the Electoral College meet Monday to certify Biden's win. Trump told Fox he doesn't know how that vote will affect his protests.

"I don’t know," he said. "We’re going to speed it up as much as we can."

"Were this any other human being, it would be incredible," tweeted attorney George Conway, co-founder of an anti-Trump organization called the Lincoln Project. "But it's not. It's classic @realDonaldTrump, the worst narcissistic psychopath the country's political life has ever seen, but who we've gotten to know all too well."

– David Jackson

American Legion, Pelosi join in call for VA secretary to resign

The American Legion and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called on Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to resign Saturday after a department report found the secretary had behaved unprofessionally, though not necessarily improperly, while handling a congressional aide's allegations of sexual assault at a VA hospital.

Pelosi and the American Legion joined other veterans’ groups in calling for Wilkie’s ouster, including AMVETS, Disabled American Veterans, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, Paralyzed Veterans of America and the Modern Military Association of America and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

The diverse array of groups that have spoken out speak to wide-ranging discontent with news that spans different eras and political leanings within the veteran community.

"The VA Inspector General report makes clear that Secretary Wilkie engaged in an extremely disturbing cover-up campaign of sexual assault against a veteran. Secretary Wilkie has not only been derelict in his duty to combat sexual harassment, but has been complicit in the continuation of a VA culture that tolerates this epidemic," Pelosi said in a statement.

"He has lost the trust and confidence to serve, and he must immediately resign. This case and the misconduct that followed are part of a broader, well-documented crisis of violence against women who serve,” the speaker continued.

Wilkie, who was appointed to the position by President Donald Trump in 2018, only has weeks left in his term before President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate a replacement to oversee the department. The calls, while largely symbolic, are indicative of a wider tone shift in the composition and experiences of service members.

– Matthew Brown

At least two dozen arrests around US amid pro-Trump protests

Washington, D.C., police say they arrested 23 people in connection with violent clashes between Trump supporters who gathered near the White House Saturday to protest President Donald Trump's election defeat and counter-protesters.

And another person was arrested in Olympia, Washington, following a shooting at demonstrations near the state Capitol that included a group that wanted COVID-19 restrictions lifted, another protesting Trump’s loss in the presidential election last month, and a Black Lives Matter counter-protest.

Lt. Paul Lower of the Olympia Police Department said the opposing groups were "heavily armed," including firearms.

"They were fighting amongst themselves, two factions with opposing political beliefs," Lower said.

Saturday’s rally in Washington's Freedom Plaza was smaller than a similar election protest that was held on Nov. 14 in the nation's capital, but it also drew a larger contingent of the Proud Boys, a neo-fascist group known to incite street violence.

After the rallies ended, downtown Washington quickly devolved into crowds of hundreds of Proud Boys and combined forces of antifa and local Black activists — both sides seeking a confrontation in an area flooded with police officers. As dusk fell, they faced off on opposite sides of a street, with multiple lines of city police and federal Park Police, some in riot gear, keeping them separated.

– William Cummings

Contributing: Joey Garrison, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump to veto defense bill; Pelosi wants VA chief out: politics updates

Latest Stories

  • Al Gore says he has no regrets over conceding 2000 race to Bush. Will Trump take the hint?

    Former Vice President Al Gore said Sunday that he hasn’t felt any regrets over conceding the razor-tight 2000 election to George W. Bush.

  • Can COVID-19 exposure apps slow the spread of coronavirus?

    Technology that can help break the chain of transmission exists, but only if enough people take advantage of it.

  • Hunter Biden told to disclose information related to Ukrainian energy company Burisma as part of his tax investigation

    Hunter Biden, the President-elect's son, has been asked to disclose information related to Burisma as part of a tax investigation.

  • Loeffler campaign: She had 'no idea' she posed with neo-Nazi

    The campaign of Georgia Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is disavowing a photo circulating on social media of her posing with a longtime white supremacist at a recent campaign event, with less than a month to go until the runoff elections that will determine the balance of the U.S. Senate. Loeffler did not know who Chester Doles was when she took a picture with him, her campaign spokesman Stephen Lawson said in a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday. The picture was taken Friday at a campaign event in Dawsonville, Georgia.

  • China's tiny Jewish community in fear as Beijing erases its history

    For this year’s Hanukkah, Amir is lighting menorah candles and reciting blessings to celebrate the holiday’s eight nights, as many Jews are around the world. But he does so in secret, worried that Chinese officials will come around – as they often do on religious occasions – to enforce a ban against Judaism, pressuring him to renounce his faith. Sometimes, he’s even called in for interrogations. “Every time we celebrate, we are scared,” said Amir, not his real name as he asked not to be identified over worries of retaliation. "Whatever we do, we’re always very careful to make sure the authorities don’t find out.” Since 2015, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has waged a harsh campaign against foreign influence and unapproved religion, part of a push to ‘Sinicise’ faith – ripping down church crosses and mosque onion domes, and detaining more than a million Muslims in the western Xinjiang region.

  • U.S. expects to have immunized 100 million against COVID-19 by end of March -Slaoui

    The United States expects to have immunized 100 million people with the coronavirus vaccine by the end of March, the chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program said on Sunday. The first vaccine was authorized for emergency use by U.S. regulators on Friday night and began shipping on Sunday. "We would have immunized 100 million people by the first quarter of 2021," U.S. Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said in an interview with Fox News Sunday.

  • More Inside AD100 Designer Pierre Yovanovitch’s History-Rich Parisian Apartment

    In the hands of Pierre Yovanovitch, the Paris apartment that iconic designer Jean-Michel Frank once called home gets a spectacular new lease on lifeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Gunman shot, killed by police outside NYC church

    Pictures captured by a Reuters photographer show a gunman who opened fire during an outdoor choir performance Sunday on the steps of New York City's Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine. The suspect was himself shot and wounded by police. A New York City Police Department spokesman said the shooter had fired on police, but no officers or bystanders were believed to have been injured. The NYPD spokesman also said thesuspect, who was not identified, was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. The Reuters photographer at the scene captured people running and taking cover as the shooting occurred outside the landmark cathedral on Manhattan's Upper West Side. Only about a dozen bystanders were present at the time of the gunfire, which the Reuters photographer said erupted 15 or 20 minutes after a crowd of more than 200 people had gathered for the concert. The photographs of the gunman showed him wearing what appeared to be a face mask emblazoned with the flag of the Dominican Republic, as he stood wielding two pistols, one in each hand, while also carrying a large backpack. Police said officers recovered two firearms from the scene after the shooting.

  • CNN's Jake Tapper thanks Trump for 'exposing' Republicans who supported Texas' 'un-democratic, un-American, mendacious joke of a lawsuit'

    Tapper closed his show with a blistering attack on Trump and Republicans for their "desperate desire to subvert the will of the American people."

  • Israel announces full diplomatic relations with Bhutan

    Israel announced on Saturday that it is establishing full diplomatic relations with the relatively isolated Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, the latest in a string of international deals designed to show Israel’s growing acceptance abroad. “The circle of recognition of Israel is widening,” said Israeli foreign minister, Gabi Ashkenazi. “The establishment of relations with the Kingdom of Bhutan will constitute a new stage in the deepening of Israel’s relations in Asia.” The agreement follows several years of secret contact between the two countries with the aim of establishing relations, according to a statement from Israel’s foreign ministry. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the deal, tweeting that it is an “additional fruit of the peace agreements”. The accord between the two countries does not appear to be linked to the US-backed Abraham accords, in which four Arab countries have agreed to normalise relations with the Jewish state since August. Mr Netanyahu added that Israel was in contact with more countries to normalise relations. Bhutan is a relatively isolated country and only maintains diplomatic relations with around 53 countries, which does not include the US, UK or France, who only maintain informal contact via India. With a population of around 800,000 people, the Kingdom of Bhutan is wedged between neighbouring giants, China and India. They have long relied on the latter for guidance on foreign and defence policy. Ron Malka, the Israeli ambassador to India said he signed the agreement with his Bhutanese counterpart, Maj Gen Vestop Namgyel, on Saturday night, calling the agreement a “historic day”. The joint statement on the deal said the key areas of cooperation would include economic, technological and agricultural development. “The ties between the peoples through cultural exchanges and tourism would also be further enhanced,” the statement added. Bhutan was closed off to tourists until 1970 and still strictly limits entry to the country with a $250 daily fee per visitor in high season

  • Manhunt continues for Tennessee inmates who escaped prison, kidnapped man

    Robert Brown and Christopher Osteen should both be considered armed and dangerous, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

  • Multiple People Stabbed, 23 Arrested During Election Protest in Washington, D.C.

    Multiple people were stabbed in downtown Washington, D.C. Saturday night during a pro-Trump protest challenging the results of last month's presidential election.Police officers in riot gear worked to keep opposing groups of protesters apart during the "Stop the Steal" protests, which remained largely peaceful during the day, but as darkness fell, the demonstrations turned violent.At Harry’s Bar several blocks east of the White House, clashes broke out between a group of Proud Boys, a fringe men's group that frequently instigates confrontations with left-wing protesters. Four people were stabbed during the brouhaha, although it was not immediately clear with which group the perpetrators and victims were respectively affiliated.The four stabbing victims were transported to the hospital and were in critical condition, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's office said.Eight people were reportedly hospitalized after the clashes, including the four stabbing victims, two police officers who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and two more people who had minor injuries.Meanwhile, at least 23 individuals were arrested, including six people for assaulting police officers and one person for possession of a prohibited weapon, a Taser. Others were arrested for assault and rioting.Demonstrators congregated outside the Supreme Court and at Freedom Plaza to listen to speakers who proclaimed that Trump won the 2020 election, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn.The Electoral College is set to vote for president Monday, making former vice president Joe Biden's victory official.Since the election, Trump has insisted that he won a second term and has refused to concede the race, claiming that widespread voter fraud tipped the election in Biden's favor. His legal team has mounted unsuccessful challenges in several battleground states and has struggled to provide evidence of fraud on a scale massive enough to alter the election outcome.

  • How conservatives think Biden could 'lessen evangelicals' opposition to him'

    The Trump administration has made expanding religious liberty a point of emphasis over the last few years, and some conservatives think embracing that aspect of the Trump presidency could help President-elect Joe Biden make inroads with evangelical voters, Politico reports.Some members of Biden's team are wary of President Trump's focus on religious freedom, which has led to measures to protect vulnerable minority sects overseas or criticize adversaries who clamp down on them like China. The skeptics, Politico notes, don't disagree that religious liberty is an essential cause, but they do suspect it was one Trump was utilizing to undermine other civil liberties, such as women's and LBGTQ rights. In short, there's a possibility possibility Biden could be pushed to find ways to subtly scale back some of the current administration's agenda.Prominent conservatives, on the other hand, think Biden, who has made it clear he wants to reach out to Trump voters, should actually build on the infrastructure left by Trump. Richard Land, the president of the Southern Evangelical Seminary, told Politico that doing so "would lessen evangelicals' opposition" to Biden, and "make them feel more supportive of him."As things stand, Biden has not made any promises either way, but it seems likely he'll have to make a choice on the matter at some point. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What will become of Trump's border wall? The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress 5 scathing cartoons about Congress' stimulus gridlock

  • Zodiac serial killer's code cracked after 51 years

    A team of codebreakers has deciphered an encrypted 340 character message sent 51-years ago by the so-called Zodiac killer, who was responsible for at least five murders in northern California. The identity of the killer is still unknown and for decades experts have been baffled by the message he sent to the San Francisco Chronicle during his killing spree. The message, one of several sent to newspapers during the killing spree, said: "I hope you are having lots of fun in trying to catch me. I am not afraid of the gas chamber because it will send me to paradice (sic) all the sooner because I now have enough slaves to work for me where everyone else has nothing when they reach paradice so they are afraid of death. "I am not afraid because I know that my new life will be an easy one in paradice death." He was dubbed the Zodiac killer because of the bizarre array of symbols and capital letters he used in the messages he used to taunt the authorities. Australian software engineer Sam Blake, American cryptographer David Oranchak and Belgian software expert Jarl Van finally unravelled the cypher, the FBI said. Cracking the code relied on a combination of computer technology and human ingenuity to make sense of the jumble of symbols. The team sifted through 650,000 variations until some words appeared. "We got really lucky and found one that had part of the answer, but it wasn't obvious," Mr Oranchak said.

  • Former Cuomo staffer says the New York governor sexually harassed her 'for years'

    "I am not the only woman," said Lindsey Boylan, who worked for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo from 2015 to 2018 as one of his advisors.

  • Iran mostly contains fire after southwest oil pipeline spill

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Firefighters have contained most of a blaze that broke out after a pipeline carrying crude oil to Iran's second-largest refinery ruptured on Sunday because of a landslide, the head of the state company in charge of oil pipelines said. "Most of the fire ... has been contained and operations teams are repairing the damaged section of the pipeline," Qasem Arab Yarmohammadi told the Oil Ministry's news agency, SHANA. "Landslides have a long history in this area," said Arab Yarmohammadi, chief executive of the Iranian Oil Pipeline and Telecommunications Company.

  • GOP voters ready for Georgia runoffs despite Trump's claims

    Many Republican voters in Georgia are angry. No way, said Trump supporter Lori Davis. “Everyone that I’m around, we’re ready to vote now,” said the 57-year-old businesswoman, as she awaited the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at a rally for GOP Sens.

  • First woman detained under India's controversial Love Jihad laws 'forced into miscarriage'

    The first woman detained under India's controversial new 'Love Jihad' laws has miscarried in custody, her family have told The Sunday Telegraph. Yesterday a distraught Muskan Jahan, 22, called her mother-in-law, from a government shelter where she is being held in the city of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, saying she had bled profusely and then lost her baby. Mrs Jahan believes her three-month-pregnant daughter-in-law was given an injection to abort the baby by staff because she converted from Hinduism to Islam and married a Muslim man. “The tyrannical world has said goodbye to this child before he was able to see the world,” said Mrs Jahan. Muskan's husband Rashid, 27, is being held in an unknown prison in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly coercing Muskan into converting from Hinduism to Islam by marrying her. Uttar Pradesh passed legislation last month designed to prevent marriages arranged to convert Hindu women into Muslims, a practice known as 'Love Jihad'. But critics say the law is a poorly disguised attempt by the Hindu nationalist ruling party of prime minister Narendra Modi to break up interfaith unions.

  • Operation Warp Speed's top scientist says Moderna vaccine will 'likely' be approved by end of week

    Moncef Slaoui, the head scientist of Operation Warp Speed, said the US will likely not see a shortage of supply in vaccine next spring.

  • Black and Latino adults feel more hopeful for the state of the country and less fearful since November's election, a new survey says

    A survey conducted by the Pew Research Center shows that 64% of Black and Latino adults are "hopeful" about the climate of the country.