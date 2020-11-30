Live politics updates: Neera Tanden, Biden's pick for budget chief, draws fire from left and right

USA TODAY's coverage of the 2020 election and President-elect Joe Biden's transition continues this week as he rolls out his picks for top jobs in his administration and states continue to certify their vote counts.

President Donald Trump has cleared the way for Biden's team to use federal resources and get briefings during the transition, although Trump has yet to formally concede the race.

Biden announces economic team with Janet Yellen at Treasury

President-elect Joe Biden unveiled his economic team Monday as the incoming administration prepares to navigate a recession resulting from the coronavirus pandemic at a time when congressional Republicans have become more reluctant to fuel record deficit spending.

The key figure is Janet Yellen, Biden's choice to become Treasury secretary after previously leading the Federal Reserve. Other appointees include Neera Tanden, the chief executive of the progressive think tank Center for American Progress, to head the Office of Management and Budget, and Cecilia Rouse, dean of the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, to lead the Council of Economic Advisers.

But while Yellen is recognized for being one of the most experienced people ever considered for her post, Tanden could have trouble winning confirmation in the Republican-controlled Senate because of her political history and fiery posts on Twitter.

Biden is scheduled to introduce the team Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware, at 12:30 p.m. EST.

– Bart Jansen

Biden launches Presidential Inaugural Committee

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have taken a step toward their inauguration ceremonies with the formation of a Presidential Inaugural Committee.

The committee, which will be headed by Delaware State University President Tony Allen, will work with a joint congressional committee to coordinate all activities surrounding the 59th inaugural ceremonies, including the swearing-in traditionally held on the Capitol’s West Front on Jan. 20.

Biden’s inauguration is expected to be smaller than previous inaugural ceremonies because of the health risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Several health and safety precautions, including mandatory face masks and social distancing, are under consideration to protect attendees.

More details about inaugural events will be announced in the coming days and weeks, the committee said.

Besides Allen, other senior members of the inaugural committee include Maju Varghese, who served as chief operating officer of the Biden-Harris campaign; Erin Wilson, who served as the campaign’s national political director; and Nevada state Sen. Yvanna Cancelea, who was one of Biden’s earliest elected supporters.

The committee also has launched its website (BidenInaugural.org) and its social media presence on Instagram and Twitter under the handle @BidenInaugural, where Americans can visit for the latest news and information about the inauguration.

– Michael Collins

Biden OMB pick Tanden draws opposition from left and right

President-elect Joe Biden announced Neera Tanden as his pick to head the White House Office of Management and Budget on Monday, drawing angry reactions from progressives and conservatives alike.

In response to a New York Times article about Tanden's expected nomination, the communications director for Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said Tanden, who heads the left-leaning Center for American Progress, "stands zero chance of being confirmed."

Drew Brandewie tweeted that Tanden "has an endless stream of disparaging comments about the Republican Senators whose vote she'll need."

Neera Tanden, who has an endless stream of disparaging comments about the Republican Senators’ whose votes she’ll need, stands zero chance of being confirmed. https://t.co/f6Ewi6OMQR — Drew Brandewie (@DBrandewie) November 30, 2020

Tanden's reported selection also sparked angry reactions from the left, such as Brianna Joy Gray, the former press secretary for Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign, who called Tanden "a woman who is openly disdainful of Bernie Sanders and his coalition, but who is friendly with extreme bigots online." Gray was particularly critical of Tanden's views on Social Security

"Everything toxic about the corporate Democratic Party is embodied in Neera Tanden," Gray tweeted.

Not all progressive figures objected to Tanden. Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich said Tanden, along with Biden's other picks for his economic team, is "committed to full employment, boosting wages, reducing inequality" Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, called Tanden "smart, experienced, and qualified" and Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., called her a "great choice" to "bring the experience and humanity urgently needed in this position."

Many of those opposed to Tanden's appointment, including Brandewie and Gray, cited past tweets from Tanden who has been a prolific presence on the social media platform, posting more than 87,000 tweets – including numerous caustic criticisms or replies to criticisms – since joining Twitter in March 2010. By comparison, President Donald Trump has posted nearly 59,000 tweets since joining Twitter a year before Tanden.

– William Cummings

Biden names all women to his communications team

President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday named his White House senior communications staff, choosing a team of all women led by Jen Psaki, a veteran of President Barack Obama's administration, as his first press secretary.

Psaki, who wore many hats under Obama including White House communications director, has overseen the confirmations team for Biden's transition team.

Biden also tapped top campaign aides Kate Bedingfield as White House communications director and Symone Sanders as senior adviser and chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris. Bedingfield worked as deputy campaign manager and communications director for the Biden-Harris Campaign. Sanders served as a campaign senior advisor.

Other communications hires are: Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for first lady Jill Biden; Ashley Etienne, communications director for Harris; Karine Jean-Pierre, principal deputy press secretary; and Pili Tobar, deputy White House communications director.

"I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women. These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better," Biden said in a statement.

– Joey Garrison and Bart Jansen

Trump tweets 'get well soon' after Biden fractures foot

President Donald Trump tweeted, "Get well soon!" Sunday after President-elect Joe Biden fractured his foot the day before after slipping while playing with his dog.

Biden's team said he was examined by an orthopedist "out of an abundance of caution." A CT scan found a hairline fracture in Biden's foot, which Biden's doctor, Kevin O'Connor, said would require him to wear a boot for several weeks.

The president's tweet wishing his former Democratic opponent well came amid a flurry of posts baselessly claiming without evidence that the election had been "rigged" or stolen for Biden.

– Matthew Brown and William Cummings

