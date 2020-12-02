Live politics updates: Workers tell Biden about their 'everyday struggle' during COVID

USA TODAY's coverage of the 2020 election and President-elect Joe Biden's transition continues this week as he rolls out his picks for top jobs in his administration and states continue to certify their vote counts.

President Donald Trump has cleared the way for Biden's team to use federal resources and get briefings during the transition, although Trump has yet to formally concede the race.

Biden hears about lost jobs, income, health insurance from workers

Service workers and a restaurant owner told President-elect Joe Biden emotional stories about how they have struggled without work most of the year during the coronavirus pandemic, urging federal spending on unemployment benefits, health insurance and job security.

Karen Coffee, a server at Comerica Park, home of baseball’s Detroit Tigers, described through tears how her last day of work was March 8 and it’s unclear when she will return. Federal pandemic unemployment benefits ran out in July, and she has been unable to pay health insurance.

“It’s just an everyday struggle for us,” Coffee told Biden during a virtual meeting for his transition Wednesday. “It’s bad, and we need help.”

Daniel Jacobs said he and a partner own a group of three Wisconsin restaurants, a bakery and a kiosk where the Milwaukee Bucks play that have been reduced dramatically under the pandemic. He said 80% of his 90 employees were full time when the virus arrived, but he’s down to 26 employees and only 12 full time. He’s facing a Wisconsin winter without indoor dining and the exhaustion of emergency small-business loans and federal unemployment benefits.

“I worry about the future of our company,” Jacobs said. “We need grant help, and we need help now.”

Jessica Gavin, a stagehand in Atlanta said the lack of the $600 weekly federal unemployment benefit left her and colleagues with just the state benefit, $365 per week, making it difficult to pay for housing, utilities and food.

“It’s very emotional,” Gavin said. “A lot of people are going hungry. A lot of people can’t afford to pay their bills.”

Biden replied that he couldn’t do much for 50 days, until he takes office Jan. 20. And even then, he’ll need approval from Congress for most of his proposals.

Congress is considering a $900 billion compromise for emergency spending, which would feature $300 weekly federal unemployment benefits and $288 billion for small-business loans, but the prospects are uncertain. Biden said regardless of whether it is approved, it would only be a “down payment” compared to what he would pursue next year.

“This isn’t a political game,” Biden said. “It impacts all of us. We need to get help out the door now.”

Biden’s goals next year are to prevent evictions during the crisis through federal grants, extend the $600 weekly federal unemployment benefits and expand access to health insurance through federal subsidies.

“I don’t want you giving up hope. I promise you: Hang on. We’re going to get through this,” Biden said. “It’s going to be hard as hell for the next 50 to 70 days unless the House acts in some way, the Senate acts and passes some of this material.”

– Bart Jansen

Pelosi, Schumer back $900 billion coronavirus stimulus plan, signaling possible deal on horizon

Democratic leadership announced support for a $908 billion coronavirus stimulus relief proposal Wednesday, a monumental move that could signal a deal is on the horizon after months of impasse.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the proposal introduced Tuesday by a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the Senate and House should be used as a framework for a deal between Democrats, Republicans and the White House. The sudden support for a smaller package was a massive departure from the stance Democrats have taken for months, demanding an expansive relief bill with a price tag closer to $2 trillion.

"While we made a new offer to Leader McConnell and Leader McCarthy on Monday, in the spirit of compromise we believe the bipartisan framework introduced by Senators yesterday should be used as the basis for immediate bipartisan, bicameral negotiations," the Democrats said in a statement. "Of course, we and others will offer improvements, but the need to act is immediate and we believe that with good-faith negotiations we could come to an agreement."

Coronavirus aid: Competing COVID-19 relief proposals introduced as Congress sprints to pass aid

Republicans, meanwhile, have ruled out bills veering in the trillions as non-starters and have eyed smaller packages closer to $500 billion. On Wednesday, Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, signaled the chamber might combine the proposal with another Republicans have worked on with the White House. He applauded both sides being willing to relent on demands in order to get a bill across the finish line.

"They've gotten reasonable and I think that would help us get to a solution," said Thune, R-S.D., of Democrats.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said on a reporter call earlier Wednesday that he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have been talking about a potential deal and hope to have something accomplished by the end of the week with hopes to have a bill ready for a vote by Wednesday or Thursday next week.

Hoyer admitted the timeline was "optimistic," especially after months of bickering, but acknowledged the House was only in session for about 10 more days and said there was an urgent need to pass relief as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to mount.

The bipartisan proposal backed by Democratic leaders includes, among other provisions:

$160 billion for state, local and tribal governments

$180 billion for a federal boost in unemployment insurance, coming out to $300 a week

$288 billion for small businesses, including a reauthorization of the Paycheck Protection Program

$45 billion for transportation

$10 billion for the U.S. Postal Service

Short-term federal protection from coronavirus-related lawsuits

– Christal Hayes

President-elect Biden to discuss economic crisis with workers and small-business owners

President-elect Joe Biden plans to meet online Wednesday with workers and small-business owners to discuss the economic crisis, as part of his preparations for taking office.

Biden highlighted the need for more federal stimulus spending Tuesday while introducing his economics team, including his choices to lead the Treasury Department and the White House Office of Management and Budget. Biden said a "robust" package is needed "now," but that it would be "just a start."

The prospects of Congress approving more spending before Biden takes office Jan. 20 – during the so-called "lame duck" session – are uncertain because of differences between how much Democrats and Republicans want to spend and on what.

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event to name his economic team at the Queen Theater on Dec. 1, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.

A bipartisan group of senators proposed a $900 billion package Tuesday. Provisions include funding for local governments and an extension of federal unemployment benefits that Democrats have sought, combined with extending a lending program to keep small businesses afloat that Republicans sought.

But Biden, a former vice president and senator, said whether that package is approved or not, more spending would be needed early next year. He also urged development of federal regulations to guide businesses and schools about how to reopen safely.

"It’s an American tragedy and it’s essential that we move with urgency," Janet Yellen, Biden's choice to become Treasury secretary, said Tuesday of the economic crisis. "Inaction will produce a self-reinforcing downturn causing yet more devastation. And we risk missing the obligation to address deeper structural problems, inequality, stagnant wages, especially for workers who lack a college education."

The workers and small-business owners meeting with Biden on Wednesday are expected to describe how the crisis has hurt them.

The economy has recovered about 55% of the 22 million jobs lost in the spring, but 130,000 small businesses have closed for good, according to estimates by Yelp. The deficit has already tripled to a record $3.1 trillion this year.

Biden will join the virtual roundtable from Wilmington, Delaware, one of a series he is holding as he prepares to take office. He previously met with frontline medical workers about 'skyrocketing' cases of coronavirus, with congressional Democratic leaders about the prospects for more emergency stimulus spending and with leaders of national unions and corporations.

