Live politics updates: Wyoming GOP votes to censure Rep. Liz Cheney for her vote to impeach Trump

Michael Collins, John Fritze, Dave Boucher and Sarah Elbeshbishi, USA TODAY
Rep. Liz Cheney censured by Wyoming GOP

The Wyoming Republican Party voted to censure Rep. Liz Cheney Saturday for her vote last month to impeach then-President Donald Trump.

The vote to censure Cheney – first reported by the Casper Star-Tribune – comes days after House Republicans voted down an effort to remove Cheney from her leadership post over her impeachment vote.

In a statement Saturday responding to her censure, Cheney said that her vote to impeach trump "was compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution."

"I will always fight for Wyoming values and stand up for our Western way of life," she continued. "We have great challenges ahead of us as we move forward and combat the disastrous policies of the Biden Administration."

Cheney is one of several congressional Republicans who have been censured by their state GOP committee. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., was censured by the Nebraska Republican Party State Central Committee Thursday due to his severe criticism of Trump.

The state GOP called on Cheney to "immediately" resign in their motion of censure. They also said that they intend to "withhold any future political funding" and asked that she repay her 2020 campaign donations.

The Arizona Republican Party censured Gov. Doug Ducey, former Sen. Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain in January.

Ducey was censured because he imposed emergency COVID rules that the party said restricted personal freedoms and forced people to comply with unconstitutional orders.

The GOP censured Flake because it said he condemned the Republican party and "rejected populism."

McCain, who along with Flake endorsed Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the 2020 election, was accused of supporting "globalist policies and candidates."

– Sarah Elbeshbishi

New York Rep. Jefferies rips freshman GOP Rep. Owens' call for 'unity'

Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jefferies tore into freshman Rep. Burgess Owens during a meeting of the House Judiciary Committee after the Utah Republican called for the committee to "be the example of what unity looks like" during a debate about the Pledge of Allegiance.

"It’s not about words, it is but actions. Fifteen seconds we show our kids that we’re adults, that we can agree to disagree we love our country enough to at least stand and represent our flag," Owens said referring to Rep. Matt Gaetz’s, R-Fla., effort to say the pledge at the beginning of each committee meeting. Democrats called the motion unnecessary since the House begins each session with it already.

Jefferies fired back with stinging criticism of Owens' baseless insistence that President Joe Biden did not win the 2020 election, even after a mob attacked the Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of his victory.

Owens was one of more than 100 Republican House members who voted to reject the electoral college votes during the joint congressional session on Jan. 6. The freshman representative said in an interview with the Salt Lake Tribune that he’d challenge the vote because there was “no question” former President Donald Trump won.

The New York congressman repeated Owens' statement "it’s not about words, it’s about actions" before calling on him to "explain your actions" in objecting to the Electoral College results and "when you supported an insurrection."

Jeffries said he wanted to ask Owen "how he voted after a violent mob attacked the Capitol to hunt down members of Congress, to hang Mike Pence, to assassinate Nancy Pelosi, to stop us from undertaking our constitutional responsibilities as part of the peaceful transition of power."

"You want to sit here and lecture us about patriotism when you voted to object to an election that you know Joe Biden won and perpetrated the big lie?" the New York congressman asked. He also called Owens’ actions "unpatriotic."

– Sarah Elbeshbishi

GOP governors declare Feb. 6 "Ronald Reagan Day" in honor of the former president

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared Saturday "Ronald Reagan Day" in honor of the former president on what would have been his 110 birthday.

"Ronald Reagan was one of the greatest presidents our nation has ever had and left an iconic legacy that continues to inspire," DeSantis tweeted Saturday. "I’m pleased to proclaim today, Feb. 6, as Ronald Reagan Day in Florida in honor of The Gipper."

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also announced that his state would recognize Saturday as "Ronald Regan Day" in a tweet Saturday.

"On the 110th anniversary of the birth of our nation's 40th President, @LtGovHusted and I are proud to recognize today as Ronald Reagan Day," DeWine tweeted.

Saturday is also recognized as "Ronald Regan Day" in several other states, including California, where Reagan served as governor.

– Sarah Elbeshbishi

Trying to avoid sanctions, Sidney Powell team doubles down on conspiracy claims

In a pleading filed in a Detroit federal court on Friday, Sidney Powell and other attorneys behind a Michigan election lawsuit filled with conspiracies argued they should not face sanctions for their unfounded allegations because, among other reasons, they claim the allegations are provable.

Powell and her team have not provided any credible evidence to support any of their incorrect claims that the Michigan election results were fraudulent, instead presenting false reports that rely on conjecture, inaccurate information or misleading testimony.

In the filing, the attorneys repeat many of the allegations that have prompted widespread ridicule and multiple billion-dollar defamation lawsuits. They also include inaccuracies, such as a claim the city of Detroit does not operate local elections it does and that Powell did not sign the original lawsuit.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson want attorneys tied to the Powell team's efforts in Michigan to be sanctioned and disbarred.

In addition to Powell, those attorneys include Stefanie Lambert Junttila, Gregory Rohl and Scott Hagerstrom. Rohl, Hagerstrom and an attorney representing Powell all blasted these efforts when reached for comment recently by the Detroit Free Press, which is part of the USA TODAY Network.

Dominion Voting Systems, which provided the voting machines used in Antrim County and many other districts throughout the state, recently filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Powell.

– Dave Boucher, Detroit Free Press

Poll: Americans split 47%-40% over whether Trump should be convicted

WASHINGTON – A majority of Americans say former President Donald Trump bears at least some blame for the Capitol insurrection, and about half say the Senate should vote to convict him at the end of his impeachment trial.

That’s according to a survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that also finds many Republicans continue to believe – contrary to all evidence – that President Joe Biden’s election was illegitimate.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that Trump bears at least a moderate amount of responsibility for the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including half who say he bears a great deal or quite a bit. Just over a third say he bears little to no responsibility.

Most Republicans absolve him of guilt, but about 3 in 10 think he bears at least a moderate amount of blame for the events.

Fewer Americans, 47%, believe the Senate should vote to convict Trump after his impeachment trial, which begins next week. Another 40% say he should not be convicted, and 12% aren’t sure. Trump last month became the first president in the nation’s history to be impeached twice by the House, but it appears unlikely Democrats will have enough votes to convict him in the upper chamber.

Opinions on the trial fall along partisan lines, with more than 8 in 10 Democrats saying the Senate should convict, versus only about 1 in 10 Republicans.

– Jill Colvin and Emily Swanson, The Associated Press

$15 minimum wage unlikely to be in COVID relief bill, Biden says

President Joe Biden conceded Friday that a proposal to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour is unlikely to remain in the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package that he is asking Congress to approve.

“Apparently, that’s not going to occur,” he said in an interview with CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell.

Biden called for raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour as a candidate for president and included the increase in his $1.9 trillion COVID relief package. Congressional Republicans, however, have raised objections to raising the minimum wage.

Biden told O’Donnell that he still believes the minimum wage should be raised and said he is prepared to negotiate a separate proposal to boost it to $15 per hour.

"Look, no one should work 40 hours a week and live below the poverty wage," he said. "And if you're making less than $15 an hour, you're living below the poverty wage," he said.

CBS’ full interview with Biden will air before the Super Bowl on Sunday. The network broadcast portions of it on Friday.

– Michael Collins

Supreme Court blocks enforcement of some California COVID-19 rules for churches

WASHINGTON – A divided Supreme Court late Friday blocked enforcement of California's prohibition on indoor church services during the coronavirus pandemic, the latest case in which the justices have been asked to assess measures intended to slow the spread of the virus in light of religious freedom guaranteed by the Constitution.

South Bay United Pentecostal Church, a 600-seat congregation near San Diego, had filed an emergency request asking the high court to block enforcement of some COVID-19 provisions, including a prohibition against all indoor services in some parts of the state as well attendance limits in others. The 1,250-seat Harvest Rock Church had filed a similar challenge to the state's rules.

A 6-3 majority blocked the state from prohibiting indoor services in counties with the greatest spread of COVID-19, but it allowed attendance caps based on the size of the building to stand. The state may also continue to prohibit singing and chanting during those services, the court said.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that federal courts owe "significant deference" to politically accountable officials in public health matters, but said that deference has its limits.

"The state’s present determination – that the maximum number of adherents who can safely worship in the most cavernous cathedral is zero – appears to reflect not expertise or discretion, but instead insufficient appreciation or consideration of the interests at stake," Roberts wrote.

The court's three liberals dissented.

"Justices of this court are not scientists," Associate Justice Elena Kagan wrote. "Nor do we know much about public health policy. Yet today the court displaces the judgments of experts about how to respond to a raging pandemic."

– John Fritze

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wyoming GOP votes to censure Rep. Liz Cheney for vote to impeach Trump

Latest Stories

  • Don Jr complains about Super Bowl ads, calling them ‘woketopia’ after first commercial

    Twitter users advised that he should turn off his TV if he was 'triggered'

  • Trump administration’s handling of the Covid ‘even more dire than we thought’, says Biden

    Joe Biden rounded on his predecessor’s handling of the coronavirus epidemic, saying “it was even more dire than we thought”. In his first major interview since becoming president, Mr Biden told CBS news anchor, Norah O’Donnell, the country faced a challenge to reach herd immunity before the end of the summer. The US president said the rate of vaccination had to be accelerated to meet the target of 75 per cent of Americans getting the jab set by infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci. Mr Biden said his administration had been led to believe there was far more vaccine available than turned out. “So that’s why we’ve ramped up every way we can,” he added. The new administration is using the Defence Production Act to get companies to boost production of vaccine and protective equipment.

  • Democrats to unveil $3,000 direct cash payments to families with children

    Democrats will introduce a proposal attached to the next stimulus package that would provide $3,000-per-child direct payments in certain households.Why it matters: The new legislation, led by Ways and Means chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.), comes shortly after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) introduced a similar proposal, lending bipartisan support to expanding cash benefits for families with children.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.The Biden Administration has reviewed and supports the proposal, according to the Washington Post who first reported the plan. The legislative proposal, reviewed by Axios, will be revealed Monday along with other Ways and Means provisions. The IRS would begin depositing payments into bank accounts July 1.The payments would come in monthly installments.Qualifying household incomes would be based on the previous year with lower payouts for individuals making $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for those filing jointly.Eligible households with children 17 to 6 could receive payments of $3,000 for each child and $3,600 for children under 6.What they're saying: “The pandemic is driving families deeper and deeper into poverty, and it’s devastating, Rep. Ritchie Neal (D-Mass.), chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, said in a statement. "We are making the Child Tax Credit more generous, more accessible, and by paying it out monthly, this money is going to be the difference in a roof over someone’s head or food on their table," he said.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Wyoming GOP censures Cheney, says it intends to 'withold any future political funding'

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) had a good week in Washington — she remained in her House leadership position this week after an overwhelming vote of support from her GOP colleagues in the lower chamber while standing by her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump — but on Saturday, the Wyoming State Republican Party voted to formally censure her, CNN reports. In the motion, the state GOP called on its lone representative in the House to resign "immediately" over her opposition to Trump, and the party also said it intends to "withhold any future political funding" from Cheney and requested she repay donations to her 2020 campaign from the state GOP and any county Republican Parties. In responde to the censure, Cheney reiterated that her vote to impeach Trump was "compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution," adding that "Wyoming citizens know that this oath does not bend or yield to politics or partisanship." Rep. Liz Cheney statement on Wyoming GOP censure: “My vote to impeach was compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution. Wyoming citizens know that this oath does not bend or yield to politics or partisanship.” Full Cheney statement pic.twitter.com/KJPivfY2Zd — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) February 6, 2021 The other nine Republicans in the House who voted to impeach Trump have faced their own varying levels criticism. Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) was similarly censured by the South Carolina Republican Party last week. Read more at CNN. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe growing white supremacist threatSuper Bowl LV: Buccaneers defeat Chiefs 31-9

  • Activists in Beirut protest killing of Hezbollah critic Lokman Slim

    Around a hundred activists rallied in downtown Beirut on Saturday to protest the killing of prominent Hezbollah critic Lokman Slim and to demand a transparent investigation. Slim, a Shi'ite publisher in his late fifties, ran a research centre, made documentaries with his wife and led efforts to build an archive on Lebanon's 1975-1990 sectarian civil war. He was a vocal critic of what he described as armed group Hezbollah's intimidation tactics and attempts to monopolise Lebanese politics.

  • Stimulus check eligibility could be capped at individual income of $60,000, Yellen says

    “It has to go to people and households that do need the money.”

  • Biden is ‘out of control’ and ‘overstepping his constitutional authority’ with executive orders: Texas AG

    Ken Paxton joins ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to discuss his ongoing legal challenge against the president’s proposed deportation freeze. He also explains how recent executive orders on immigration are affecting his state.

  • Employers could insist all staff get vaccinated under health and safety law

    Employers can insist that all of their staff get vaccinated against Covid under laws governing health and safety at work, ministers believe. The idea of 'vaccine passports' - which would allow employers to insist upon proof of vaccination - have been dismissed by vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi as "discriminatory" and "not how we do things in the UK ". However, the Telegraph understands that the issue is at the centre of a row in Cabinet, with some ministers arguing in favour of the scheme. Whitehall sources believe that companies who adopt a "jab for a job" stance are protected by current health and safety laws which require workers to protect not only themselves, but also colleagues from harm. One government source said: “If someone is working in an environment where people haven’t been vaccinated, it becomes a public health risk. “Health and safety laws say you have to protect other people at work, and when it becomes about protecting other people the argument gets stronger. “If there is clear evidence that vaccines prevent transmission, the next stage is to make sure more and more people are taking up the vaccine. “If people have allergies or other reasons for not getting jabbed, then of course they should be exempt, but where it’s an unjustified fear, we have got to help people get into the right place.”

  • Democrats Will Regret Their Move against Marjorie Taylor Greene

    At least Marjorie Taylor Greene won’t have to spend time sitting at the end of the dais during long committee hearings. House Democrats voted to boot her from her committee assignments in an act that they will surely come to regret, perhaps as soon as January 2023. If the majority can keep members of the opposition party off of committees based on incendiary comments, it’s not clear why the GOP ever let, say, Maxine Waters serve on any committees when it had control of the chamber, or why it ever will again. Kicking off Greene will come to be remembered as another inflection point in the steady unraveling of institutional norms on Capitol Hill. That said, we believe that Republicans should have taken matters into their own hands and denied Greene her committee assignments to draw a line against malicious lunacy in their own ranks. That Democrats had a gun to his head with their threat to have a floor vote on Greene’s committee assignments probably made it more politically difficult for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to act on his own. He did seek a deal with the Democrats to take her off the House Committee on Education and Labor and the Budget Committee and instead relegate her to the Small Business Committee. When Democrats didn’t bite, McCarthy again condemned her past comments and wrung an expression of regret from her in an internal GOP meeting earlier in the week that she repeated on the House floor on Thursday. Her statement didn’t ring with sincerity, but it was better than nothing, even if she was immediately holding a combative press conference where she said, “I’m fine with being kicked off committees because it’d be a waste of my time.” We have, no doubt, not heard the last of her.

  • Harris has reportedly pushed Biden's coronavirus team to focus on overlooked communities

    After Vice President Kamala Harris received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in a televised event at the National Institutes of Health in January, Rep. Joyce Beatty's (D-Ohio) phone lit up with calls from constituents who were "newly curious" about getting vaccinated themselves, she told The New York Times. As Beatty explained, watching a Black woman receive the vaccine "gave people hope and gave people education." Black Americans are nearly three times more likely to die from the coronavirus, the Times notes, but they are far less likely to be inoculated, in large part because of a lack of access, but also, some experts have pointed out, because of longstanding wariness about government-driven health programs. Harris, it seems, was able to ease some of those concerns with her public vaccination, and she also has reportedly pressed President Biden and his advisers in private to focus on how their policies will ensure less advantaged people in both urban and rural settings are protected against the virus. "The vice president pushed us hard, in a very good way," Jeffrey Zients, Biden's coronavirus response coordinator, told the Times. "She pushed me on, 'Where are we on mobile vaccination units? How many are we going to have, in what period of time? Are they going to be able to reach rural communities and urban communities? How much progress have you made?" Read more about Harris' role in the Biden administration so far at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe growing white supremacist threatSuper Bowl LV: Buccaneers defeat Chiefs 31-9

  • Fort Hood Restricts Base Access After Shooting Incident

    Army officials at Fort Hood, Texas tightened the base's gate security to restrict access after an on-base shooting early Saturday morning.

  • Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen, once foes, talk Trump

    When he was Donald Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen was hellbent on silencing Stormy Daniels, even arranging a hush-money payment to the porn actress that landed him in federal prison. Now, as one of many of the former president's insiders-turned-critics, Cohen is literally broadcasting Daniels' story — including intimate new details of her alleged sexual encounter with Trump — in a discussion ranging from shame and scandal to a haunted house in New Orleans. Seeking to bury the hatchet, Cohen interviews Daniels in the latest episode of his podcast, “Mea Culpa,” in which the two commiserate over life-altering experiences with Trump and his recent departure from office.

  • Middle-aged people who put on weight may live longer than those who stay 'normal' weight

    Middle-aged people who put on weight live longer than those who remain in healthy shape throughout their lives, according to a new study. Scientists say that while people who remain obese from childhood into adulthood were most at risk of dying, modest weight gains throughout a lifespan can increase the "probability of survival”. Experts said individuals who put on weight in later life often lived longer than those who remained trim. The findings were made following a study based on two generations of Americans followed over nearly seven decades. Obesity campaigners cautioned the results should not be seen as a green light to "let yourself go" when reaching middle-age but added there was evidence gaining weight can be useful in protecting against fatal diseases. Prof Hui Zheng, a sociologist at The Ohio State University, said: "The main message is for those who start at a normal weight in early adulthood, gaining a modest amount of weight throughout life and entering the overweight category in later adulthood can actually increase the probability of survival.” Prof Zheng and colleagues analysed 8,329 participants in the Framingham Heart Study - 4,576 parents and 3,753 of their children. Residents of the Massachusetts town have been tracked since 1948. The parents were followed until 2010 and the children from 1971 until 2014.

  • 9 dead, 140 missing after glacier breaks and triggers flooding in India

    At least nine people are dead and 140 missing after part of a glacier in the Himalayas broke off on Sunday, causing water, debris, boulders, and mud to surge down into villages in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. More than 2,000 people are part of the search and rescue effort, trying to get to villagers who are under the debris. A hydroelectric plant was destroyed while another that was under construction was damaged; authorities said 12 workers at the site have been rescued and 30 remain trapped. Dinesh Negi lives in the village of Raini, and told The Associated Press that when a piece of the Nanda Devi glacier snapped off on Sunday morning, "We heard a bang, which shook our village. We knew something wrong had happened. We could see the fury of the river." Water trapped inside the glacier was released when it cracked open. Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct professor at the Indian School of Business, has worked with the United Nations to study global warming, and told AP this "looks very much like a climate change event as the glaciers are melting due to global warming." More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe growing white supremacist threatSuper Bowl LV: Buccaneers defeat Chiefs 31-9

  • Philippines says to meet U.S. to iron out differences on troop deal

    The Philippines and the United States will meet this month to iron out differences over a two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), Manila's top diplomat said, amid renewed concerns in the region over China's assertive maritime agenda. The Philippines in November suspended its decision to terminate the VFA for a second time to allow it to work with Washington on a long-term mutual defence pact. "The suspension was intended that we should continue working and I am narrowing down the issues and soon we will meet...and iron out whatever differences we have," Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin told ANC news channel on Monday, adding a meeting was likely in the last week of February.

  • 117 inmates take over section of downtown St. Louis jail

    The incident began after a "defiant" inmate got into a fight with a corrections officer and other prisoners jumped in, officials said.

  • Teachers 'using Covid pandemic to push pay rise'

    Britain's biggest teaching union was on Sunday night accused of "hijacking" the pandemic to sneak through pay demands at the expense of education. The National Education Union (NEU) is including pay rises in "key demands" and bosses have said that any reduction in class sizes should be "long-term" - not just for social distancing. Union leaders have congratulated their members for closing down schools, claiming that it was their threats to not turn up to class, as opposed to the scientific data, which led to Boris Johnson ordering that children should stay at home last month. NEU bosses described the pandemic as a "turning point" in the power of teachers over the Government, but MPs say the union is "playing politics" and "hijacking the pandemic". NEU officials want to return to schools when it is safe, but have rejected the Government's proposals at every turn. They recently claimed that vaccinating teachers would not be enough to get back to the classroom. Since the schools have closed they have said that it is an "unrealistic expectation" for teachers to do every lesson as a livestream. But their requests go beyond health and safety and workload. In a "Covid bulletin" to reps, the NEU on Monday sets out "key demands for all workplaces". The five demands are risk assessments, an end to work assessments during the pandemic, extra time to plan, prepare and assess students' work, and an agreed pay progression. Reps are told to "secure a commitment to automatic pay progression at the end of this academic year. Where possible, win a commitment for this policy to be permanent". But Tim Loughton, former minister for children and families, said that a long-term demand for pay increases should not be included in demands.

  • Australian leader dismisses reports of China-built city

    The Australian prime minister on Monday dismissed as “speculative” reports that a Chinese company plans to build a new industrial island city near Australia’s porous sea border with Papua New Guinea. Hong Kong-registered WYW Holding Ltd. plans to build a $30 billion city that includes a seaport and industrial area on Daru Island in the Torres Strait, Australian media have reported. The reports cite company letters to the Papua New Guinea government from April last year.

  • Trump would sell US secrets to the highest bidder if given intel briefings, says senior Democrat

    Joe Biden has said there is 'no need' to provide his predecessor with intelligence briefings

  • Court order delays construction at ConocoPhillips' Alaska project

    A weekend court ruling has temporarily blocked winter construction at a huge ConocoPhillips oil project on Alaska's North Slope. U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason issued an order Saturday barring ConocoPhillips from starting planned gravel mining and gravel-road construction at its Willow project. With an estimated 590 million barrels of oil and the potential to produce 160,000 barrels per day, Willow would be the westernmost operating oil field in Arctic Alaska.