'What we live for': Portland firefighters work Christmas Day to keep community safe
In case over radio there arose such a clatter, crews were prepared with engines and ladders…
In case over radio there arose such a clatter, crews were prepared with engines and ladders…
Plus, score a bestselling knife set for over 60% off and a top-rated massage gun marked down by over 50%, to name a few.
A 1992 Chevrolet Lumina Euro 3.4 with DOHC V6 engine and candy-cane-colored emblems, found in a self-service wrecking yard in Phoenix, Arizona.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30.
'It feels like you are being held and cuddled,' wrote a five-star fan.
Take classes taught by experts and celebrities at the top of their field.
Jorge Martin breaks down how Tampa Bay's top wide receiver just might be the biggest draft-day steal at the position and possibly a league winner.
A 1971 Volkswagen Super Beetle in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Going to college is an opportunity to be independent and develop good financial habits. We looked at the best credit cards for students to help you find the right one.
Honda is recalling more than 4.5 million cars worldwide because of a fuel pump problem that could lead to engine failure or stalling in traffic, which could cause an accident.
Magnets FTW! Trick out your phone with these excellent power banks, car mounts, wallets and more.
Another policy tug-of-war could be emerging around Big Tech's content recommender systems in the European Union where the Commission is facing a call from a number of parliamentarians to rein in profiling-based content feeds -- aka "personalization" engines that process user data in order to determine what content to show them. Mainstream platforms' tracking and profiling of users to power "personalized" content feeds have long raised concerns about potential harms for individuals and democratic societies, with critics suggesting the tech drives social media addiction and poses mental health risks for vulnerable people. The letter, signed by 17 MEPs from political groups including S&D, the left, greens, EPP and Renew Europe, advocates for tech platforms' recommender systems to be switched off by default -- an idea that was floated during negotiations over the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA) but which did not make it into the final regulation as it did not have a democratic majority.
'Perfect weight for Florida winters, or San Francisco summers,' wrote one of more than 2,000 happy customers.
A full 68% of Americans say Kate Cox should have been allowed to have an abortion in her state.
As busy as former President Donald Trump’s courtroom schedule was in 2023, next year will be even busier.
Blue Origin’s 24th mission is officially a success. The New Shepard rocket took off as planned this morning and the booster and crew capsule safely separated mid-flight and landed back on this great blue marble we call Earth.
Suitable for homes, apartments, RVs and more, these backup batteries are a modern must-have.
The New York Jets’ 13 seasons without an NFL playoff appearance don’t compare to the nearly two decades of despair that Blue Demons supporters have endured.
It's the final step in the homebuying process. Here's everything you need to know about closing on a house.
They're moisture-wicking and make perfect stocking stuffers. Prime members get 'em in time for Christmas!
The 2024 Honda Passport is a midsize two-row crossover designed for those who need lots of room, offering the cabin space of a Pilot with fewer seats.