Live Results: Florida votes in congressional and state elections

Florida, long seen as the definition of a swing state, may this cycle affirm a rightward shift that would remove it from the list of states seen as seriously competitive.

The state's growth meant it gained a congressional seat in the most recent redistricting, and all 28 seats are up this year, with five of them — the 7th District, the 13th District, the 15th District and the 27th District — seen as especially competitive.

Statewide, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio, both Republicans, are also facing re-election.

Polls close in the state at 7 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls close at 7 p.m. EST and the last polls close at 8 p.m. EST.

