LIVE: Results from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh

Click here to see the BBC interactive

Votes are being counted in PM Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh, a picturesque state tucked in the Himalayas.

Early trends show the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is headed for a huge win in Gujarat.

In Himachal Pradesh, a neck-and-neck competition is underway between the BJP and the opposition Congress party.

The elections are seen as the barometer of BJP's popularity ahead of the 2024 general elections.