Live roach in airport restaurant among health violations in Tarrant County inspections

Out of 132 inspections, no restaurants closed for serious health violations in Tarrant County from Sept. 13-18.

Cantina Laredo in the DFW Airport received two demerits on Sept. 14, a 17 and a 6. According to city data, a live roach was seen at the hostess stand despite the restaurant undergoing pest control on Sept. 11. The inspection called for repeat service immediately to control the issue.

Mexican Inn Cafe at 6709 Lake Worth Boulevard had the most demerits with 27. Corrective actions for the restaurant to take include labeling food and confining cleaning supplies to a designated area.

Tarrant County inspections include all restaurants in the county except for those in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Restaurants receiving more than 29 demerits require a follow-up inspection.

