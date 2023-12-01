Live roach and mouse droppings: The best and worst Peoria food inspections for October

The Peoria City/County Health Department conducts food inspections for a wide range of establishments in the area − from restaurants to long-term care facilities and schools. Inspections look for issues that could contribute to the spread of foodborne illness, as well as general cleanliness and maintenance of the establishment.

The Journal Star examined routine inspections for restaurants, mobile establishments and bars/taverns in Peoria County for October. From these categories, over 100 routine inspections were completed.

The establishments listed below received either no violations or enough violations to warrant a warning from the health department.

Note: According to the Peoria City/County Health Department, "inspections only provide a snapshot of a food establishment's practices, as they are based on what is seen at the time of the inspection."

More: 19 violations and live flies: The best and worst Peoria food inspections for June

Terminology used by the health department

Core violation: These violations relate to "general sanitation, operational controls, sanitation standard operating procedures (SSOPs), facilities or structures, equipment design, or general maintenance," according to the health department.

Priority foundation violation: These violations could lead to priority violations if they are not corrected.

Priority violation: These violations are considered the most high-risk by the health department, as they have the potential to directly contribute to foodborne illness.

Establishments with no violations during routine October inspections

A Matter of Taste 838 E. Glen Ave., Peoria Five Guys Burgers and Fries 2601 W. Lake Ave., Peoria George Washington Carver Community Center 710 W. Percy Baker Jr. Ave., Peoria Hy-Vee 2 (Meat/Seafood/Produce) 7610 N. Orange Prairie Road, Peoria Hy-Vee 2 (Starbucks) 7610 N. Orange Prairie Road, Peoria Jerusalem Restaurant 2027 W. Farmington Road, Peoria Mayflower Family Restaurant 211 N. 1st St., Dunlap Methodist College Cafe 7600 N. Academic Drive, Peoria Panera Bread #1294 1101 W. Bird Ave., Peoria Plank Road Liquor 6005 W. Plank Road, Bellevue The Smo-King Pit 2200 W. War Memorial Drive, Peoria The Victory Vendor 8323 W. Tuscarora Road, Mapleton Whitey's Tip Top Inn, Inc 2601 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria

Establishments that received warning comments during routine October inspections

Hoops Pub and Pizza at 516 Main St., Peoria, received five priority, three priority foundation and nine core violations. These included:

An employee "used bare hands to handle ready to eat bread." According to the health department, employees working with ready to eat foods should use single use gloves, deli tissue or other "suitable utensils."

Living roach and gnats found inside of establishment's main level.

The health department found mouse droppings by the establishment's basement stairs.

Various items inside a sauce cooler were found to be over 41 degrees Fahrenheit. According to the health department, the "cooler was embargoed. Inadequately held food was discarded."

Subway at 3315 N. University St., Peoria, received one priority foundation and two core violations. The warning comment was made "due to continued noncompliance with the Illinois Food Code and Chapter 10 Food Safety, of the Peoria County Code."

The person in charge has not become a Certified Food Protection Manager. The violation was also noted in a routine June inspection and in two follow-ups in July and August. According to comments, the health department was told the person in charge "would be taking the class on September 19, 2023, and did not take the course. The store still does not have a CFPM as of October 4, 2023. This is an ongoing issue and this is being sent to compliance."

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria health department food inspections for October 2023