Live roaches. Onions on the floor. Myrtle Beach area restaurants with worst inspections

From moldy food to warm coolers, South Carolina health inspectors found numerous violations at Myrtle Beach-area restaurants this week.

The state releases grades and inspection reports for food establishments across Horry and Georgetown counties.

Here are the restaurants that received some of the lowest ratings this week.

Surfside Jenny’s

Location: 1013 Glenns Bay Road, Surfside Beach

Grade: B, 82% for a routine inspection on Dec. 13

The inspector found live and dead roaches in the facility. Inside the walk-in cooler, there were vegetables sitting on rusty shelves and moldy food. The ceiling above the dish washing area was damaged. The required follow-up inspection has not yet been held. Read Surfside Jenny’s full report.

El Chepo Taqueria

Location: 4979 Socastee Blvd., Myrtle Beach

Grade: B, 82% for a routine inspection on Dec. 12

Raw tripe was sitting on the dish room floor, the inspector noted. The back door did not close properly and one of the coolers was not cold enough. Bread sat uncovered in a cooler. The required follow-up inspection has not yet been held. Read the full report for El Chepo Taqueria.

Panthers (Plantersville General Store on Google)

Location: 13812 N. Fraser St., Georgetown

Grade: 86% for a follow-up inspection on Dec. 11

The inspector found onions stored on the floor and undated refrigerated meat, which were violations the shop failed to correct from their previous inspections. The required follow-up inspection was held on Dec. 12 and the establishment got an A grade. Read the full report for Panthers.