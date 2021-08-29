I live on the road full-time in a 27-foot RV. Here are the 15 things I always buy at Costco.

I have a Costco membership and live in an RV. Jordan Kuntz

I live on the road in an RV and I love to shop at Costco and get gas there.

I stock up on toilet paper, seltzer, mushrooms, coffee, and canned salmon.

Dave's Killer Bread, Beyond Burgers, and Butter chardonnay are also some of my top picks.

I've shopped at Costco for years but when I rented out my house and moved into a motor home in 2020, I wasn't sure if I should keep my membership.

My Costco membership is definitely still worth it. Jordan Kuntz

There was a lot to consider once I began living on the road.

Would I be able to justify the cost of my membership? (Yes!) Would there be Costco locations near me as I traveled? (Yes!) Would I be able to store a 30-pack of toilet paper in my 27-foot RV? (Also, yes!)

As it turns out, the amount I save on gas and propane alone more than justify the cost of my annual membership. I'm also excited to report that I haven't had any trouble finding a Costco location within 30 minutes of any RV park I've stayed at.

Keep reading to see the things I regularly buy at Costco.

Rao's has the best pasta sauce you can buy - even Ina Garten thinks so.

Rao's homemade sauce is my favorite marinara. Jordan Kuntz for Insider

I think Rao's marinara sauce is worth every penny.

This is the only store-bought sauce approved by Ina Garten, and if it's good enough for the "Barefoot Contessa," you know it's the best.

You'll easily pay over $8.00 for a jar of Rao's at a grocery store, but at Costco you can get two 28-ounce jars for $10.79.

We buy a lot of gas and Costco's prices are some of the lowest across the US.

The savings add up. AP/John Raoux

If you buy a lot of gas like we do, the money you save on it alone may justify the cost of your Costco membership.

The last time we filled up our tank we paid 10 cents less per gallon at Costco than we would have at the gas station directly across the street.

Our Lazy Daze RV holds 55 gallons of gas, and we saved $5.50 on the spot. On average, we get 7 to 8 miles per gallon so you can imagine how quickly those savings add up.

We save so much money filling our propane tank at Costco.

If you have an RV and you're not buying your propane at Costco, you should. Jordan Kuntz for Insider

Costco sells propane for $2.66 a gallon, which is amazing considering we were paying $4.00 a gallon elsewhere to fill our 17-gallon tank.

But you don't need to have an RV to take advantage of these savings.

It can cost over $20 to exchange an empty tank for a new one at any gas station but Costco will fill that same tank for just $12.53.

My all-time favorite Costco buy is Kirkland's extra fancy mixed nuts.

This is my go-to snack that's more than fancy - it's extra fancy. Jordan Kuntz for Insider

You know when you buy a jar of mixed nuts at the grocery store and discover it's 90% peanuts and 10% other nuts? That's not the case with Costco's mixed nuts.

This mix has all the fancy nuts including cashews, almonds, pecans, brazil nuts, and macadamia nuts.

Each 40-ounce jar costs just $13.99.

Bitchin' Sauce is made from nuts, and it's my new obsession.

The Bitchin' Sauce is versatile. Jordan Kuntz for Insider

This chipotle Bitchin' Sauce is addictive.

It's vegan, gluten-free, certified organic (meaning it's non-GMO), and, most importantly, it's freakin' delicious. I put it on sandwiches, use it as a dip, and drizzle it over protein bowls.

Each 24-ounce container is $6.99.

Costco has incredible mushrooms and you can get a ton of them for $5.

These mushrooms can be added to pasta dishes. Jordan Kuntz for Insider

Costco sells the most beautiful mushrooms and I always pick up a package to toss on pizza or in pasta.

Last year we celebrated Thanksgiving in the RV, and instead of stuffing a turkey, I stuffed mushrooms from Costco. I removed the stems, stuffed them with garlic-and-herb Boursin cheese (also from Costco), and roasted them in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for eight minutes.

Each 24-ounce package of organic baby bella whole mushrooms costs $5.49.

I always keep Kirkland canned salmon in the RV.

This doesn't take up any precious refrigerator space. Jordan Kuntz for Insider

It's always good to have non-perishable, shelf-stable food like Kirkland's wild-caught Alaska salmon in your pantry. It's a great source of protein that doesn't need to be refrigerated, which is super convenient if you're camping or if you live in a motor home with a tiny fridge.

I can't tell you how many times I've whipped up salmon salad in a pinch and served it with crackers. Just drain the canned salmon and combine it with mayonnaise, diced onion, diced jalapeno, salt, and lemon juice.

Six 6-ounce cans of salmon cost $16.49 at Costco and, not that it matters, but the packaging is adorable.

Not only is Costco's toilet paper a great value, but also it's safe to use in an RV.

This toilet paper is septic safe. Shutterstock

Not all toilet paper is made alike and not all brands are safe to use in an RV.

Instead of throwing my money down the toilet (literally) on special "RV toilet tissue," I buy Kirkland bath tissue. It's half the price and it's septic safe, which means that it won't break the bank or my RV's black tank.

Each package comes with 30 mega rolls and costs $16.49.

Spindrift is the best-tasting seltzer on the market and it's a major bargain at Costco.

Costco sells Spindrift variety packs. Diana Shi for Insider

If you like sparkling water you have to try Spindrift.

It contains real squeezed fruit and it's gained a cult following of celebrities, including Kristen Bell and fashion designer Anna Sui (just look up her bucket hat for proof).

Costco sells a variety pack of 30 cans in the flavors lemon, raspberry lime, and, my favorite, grapefruit.

Each variety pack is $14.99, which comes to under 50 cents a can.

I'm a fan of Dave's Killer Bread and I love this thin-sliced version.

I always eat one loaf fresh and freeze the other. Jordan Kuntz for Insider

I make a lot of sandwiches but I don't really want to eat a lot of bread, which is why I'm obsessed with Dave's Killer thin-sliced bread.

The slices are really thin but they're still packed with whole grains and seeds, protein, and fiber.

Each package contains two loaves for just $7.99, and I always freeze one loaf for later. That's a great deal considering one loaf typically costs upwards of $5 at other stores.

Beyond Burgers are my answer to Meatless Monday.

I can get eight burgers for under $15. Photo by Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images

I'm trying to cut back on eating meat and the Beyond Burgers at Costco make it easy. There are a lot of plant-based burgers on the market but the Beyond Burger is the closest version I've found to actually replicating real ground beef.

They honestly look and taste nearly identical to the real thing. Even my carnivorous boyfriend likes them.

Each box contains eight burgers and costs $13.99.

Seeds of Change has the tastiest microwavable rice you can buy.

Each box contains six pouches. Jordan Kuntz for Insider

I love the convenience of microwaveable rice and I always pick up a box of Seeds of Change organic quinoa and brown rice.

There's no prep and no clean up — just 90 seconds in the microwave and you've perfectly cooked rice with a hint of garlic. It's the perfect base for any rice bowl.

Seeds of Change also says it donates a portion of its profits to plant seeds through school growing programs nationwide, and that's a mission I can really get behind.

Thanks to Costco I always have at least siz packages of microwavable rice in my pantry — all for just $10.79.

Because I never want to be without coffee, I buy it in bulk.

I'm not super picky about the brand of coffee. AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz

Thanks to Costco, I never run out of coffee.

I know that most people are loyal to one brand of coffee, but I'll try any brand that offers organic beans in bulk.

I recently picked up a bag of Jose's Organic Mayan Blend and was pleasantly surprised by the rich flavor and smooth taste. The 2-pound, 8-ounce bag was $8.49.

This bottle of Butter chardonnay is a major steal.

Costco sells many wine varieties. Jordan Kuntz for Insider

Costco is one of the largest wine retailers in the country and it offers lots of boozy bargains.

Its selection of wine changes regularly but at these prices, I can afford to try different bottles that I might normally pass on.

I recently picked up a bottle of JaM Cellars Butter Chardonnay for $12.99, which is almost half the price I've seen advertised at other stores. Aged in oak, this rich and buttery California chardonnay is my jam.

