Live update: Senators question Ketanji Brown Jackson as second day of hearings begins

Senators had their first opportunity to ask Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson questions Tuesday, as her Supreme Court confirmation hearing entered a potentially more volatile phase on its second day.

The back-and-forth between the nominee and lawmakers — especially those from the minority party — is traditionally the most explosive part of a confirmation hearing. And Republicans are expected to raise a series of sensitive questions about Jackson, ranging from her past legal defense of accused terrorists to whether she thinks the Supreme Court should have more than the current nine justices.

But as the first day of hearings reinforced, Jackson’s nomination has yet to produce the kind of political fireworks many have become accustomed to with Supreme Court nominations. And the judge’s own remarks Monday, which emphasized her patriotism and family, were warmly received even by some conservatives.





JACKSON EXPLAINS GUANTANAMO WORK

Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin brought up criticism that Jackson has received for representing Guantánamo Bay detainees. Durbin noted that on the first day of the hearings, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who served as a military lawyer, said the work Jackson did as a federal public defender around this issue does not bother him.

Jackson told Durbin that after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, there were lawyers “who recognized that our nation’s values were under attack” and “that we couldn’t let the terrorists win by changing who we were fundamentally.”

“The people who were being accused by our government of having engaged in actions related to this under our constitutional scheme were entitled to representation, were entitled to be treated fairly. That’s what makes our system the best in the world. That’s what makes us exemplary,” Jackson said.

Jackson also said that federal public defenders do not get to pick their clients and have to represent whoever comes in, and so as an appellate defender she represented some of those detainees.

She said that that time her petitions were “virtually identical” because they had very little information, and that she was making “legal arguments” about the circumstances of their detentions at the U.S. Navy base in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.

Graham was not in the room during Jackson’s remarks on Tuesday. He did say in his opening remarks on Monday that Jackson’s defense of Guantánamo Bay detainees “is not a problem with me” because “everybody deserves a lawyer, you’re doing the country a great service when you defend the most unpopular people.” But he added that he wanted to know about the Guantánamo Bay work that Jackson did when she was in private practice.

-- FRANCESCA CHAMBERS

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson arrives for the second day of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Jackson responds to Durbin about child sex offenders

And we’re off and running on what is expected to be a marathon session Tuesday, with Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, welcoming Jackson to what he said is a day known as a “trial by ordeal.”

Durbin wasted no time giving Jackson a chance to respond to two of the GOP’s most prominent lines of criticism, asking her whether she wanted to expand the size of the Supreme Court and if she was too lenient in judgment of child sex offenders.

On the size of the nation’s highest court, Jackson said it wasn’t her place to comment on what is a legislative issue, referencing a similar answer that conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave during her confirmation hearing in 2020.

“In my view, judges should not be speaking into political issues, and certainly not a nominee for a position on the Supreme Court,” Jackson said.

On whether she was too lenient in her sentences to child sex offenders, Jackson offered an emotional rebuttal.

“As a mother and a judge who has had to deal with these cases. I was thinking that nothing could be further from the truth,” she said.

Jackson said that when she handed out sentences, she always attempted to incorporate the viewpoint of the victims of the crime, explaining to the perpetrators the harm they’ve done.

“I tell them about the adults who were former child sex abuse victims who tell me that they will never have a normal adult relationship because of this abuse,” Jackson said. “I tell them about the ones who say, ‘I went into prostitution. I fell into drugs because I was trying to suppress the hurt that was done to me as an infant.’ ”

Jackson’s comments about her sentencing of child sex offenders are the most extensive she’s offered yet in response to the criticism, which started to gain traction among some Republican lawmakers last week.

-- ALEX ROARTY

