‘Cruel, barbaric and disturbing’: Man who tortured, stuffed woman in tote sentenced

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man authorities said tortured a woman before leaving her stuffed inside a tote on his porch was sentenced Thursday to a minimum of 16 years in prison.

Dalontay R. Edmond-Geiger Sr., 31, of Cleveland, pleaded guilty in October to counts of felonious assault, kidnapping, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability.

Recreational marijuana becomes legal next week — what to know

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Hollie Gallagher sentenced Edmond-Geiger to eight years in prison on his count of felonious assault and eight to 12 years on his kidnapping charge. The judge also handed down a 30-month sentence on each of the other two counts, to be served simultaneously with the other two sentences. He could face a total of up to 20 years in prison.

Edmond-Geiger was also made to surrender an AK-47 assault rifle used in the crime, having been banned from possessing firearms after a 2013 robbery conviction.

“When you think about this case and the harm caused, the words that come to mind, I think, are ‘cruel, barbaric and disturbing’ to say the least,” said Cuyahoga County Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Bringman.

Authorities said he drove the 60-year-old woman to his home near West 97th Street and Henley Court in Cleveland. There, he assaulted her, stabbed her in the arm, zip-tied her hands and tortured her.

She was found when police conducted a welfare check at his home. They found her inside a small plastic container on the porch “moaning in pain.” She was treated at a hospital.

The woman has remained mostly paralyzed and has been in a long-term care facility since the attack nearly seven months ago, according to Bringman. This past week, she was able to stand for the first time, with assistance, he said.

Lead pipes must be replaced in 10 years: EPA

The victim told the court she was comatose for a week and underwent surgery. She’s still dealing with painful muscle spasms and is almost entirely dependent on others to walk or to dress or feed herself.

“My life has been reduced to four walls in my room, until someone comes in so I can get out of my chair,” she said.

Edmond-Geiger’s original indictment in May included additional charges of attempted murder and felonious assault, which were dismissed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.