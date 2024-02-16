LIVE: Shanna Gardner and Mario Fernandez Saldana are back in court today

Fernandez Saldana and Shanna Gardner, the estranged couple facing a possible death penalty if convicted of having Gardner's ex-husband murdered, are in court again Friday on the two-year anniversary of his death. It's also a little more than a week after their last hearing and was originally scheduled for Valentine's Day.

Each is charged with hiring Henry Arthur Tenon to kill Jared Bridegan, 33, after leaving their home in Jacksonville Beach on a regularly scheduled visit with his children in 2022. Tenon, 63, has already pleaded guilty to being the one who shot him in an ambush. Bridegan and Gardner had a long-running feud involving their divorce, children and money.

Friday the main issues are expected to be Fernandez Saldana's defense team's efforts to have a separate judge determine whether the 4th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office tossed from the case for failing to maintain confidentiality and Gardner's attorneys seeking a bond hearing for her release.

