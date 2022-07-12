LIVE: Shop 75+ best Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple, LG, Ninja and Grubhub right now
- Prime Day Deals
Shoppers, start your engines: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is officially here! One of the biggest shopping events of the year has begun, which means there are a ton of amazing Prime Day deals to score right now. Want to get in on the savings? You can still sign up for a discount and enjoy the perks of Prime just in time for the two-day savings spectacular.
The 15 best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals to shop right now
eufy by Anker RoboVac G20 Robot Vacuum for $159.99 (Save $100)
Ninja Foodi 10-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL 2-Basket Air Fryer for $159.99 (Save $70)
LG 65-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV for $1,599.99 (Save $900)
TCL 65-Inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $699.99 (Save $800)
Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free (Save $35.96)
Get select streaming service subscriptions for $0.99 for two months through Prime Video (Save $8 to $20)
Bose Noise Canceling Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $269 (Save $110)
Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds for $159.95 (Save $40)
Anova Culinary AN400-US00 Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $94 (Save $55)
GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker for $429 (Save $150)
Starting today, July 12, the 48-hour shopping extravaganza will offer steep price cuts on tons of Reviewed-approved products, plus blowout deals at several competing retailers. Get your shopping list out—the Prime Day discounts are officially here.
► Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more
►Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: The Anniversary sale is live for cardholders—shop 50+ deals on Spanx, Zella and Nike
Best tech deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Amazon Prime Day tech deals include some of the best tech we've ever tested. There's the LG C1 4K smart TV, one of our favorite TVs, available in a 65-inch size for 36% off at $1,596.99. The C1 impressed our testers with its incredible contrast, color and an impressive array of features and unique design. Shop all the best tech deals below.
Echo Dot (4th Generation) with Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb for $19.99 (Save $44.99)
Dragon Touch Vision 3 Pro 4K Underwater Action Camera $65.11 (Save $24.87)
Fire HD 10 tablet Gaming Bundle including Fire HD 10 Tablet and Luna Controller for $114.98 (Save $105)
Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds for $159.95 (Save $40)
Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $209 with on-page coupon (Save $40)
Bose Noise Canceling Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $269 (Save $110)
Google Pixel 6 5G 128GB Stormy Black Android Phone for $499 (Save $100)
Hisense 55-inch ULED Premium QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV for $549.96 (Save $50)
TCL 65-Inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $699.99 (Save $800)
LG 65-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV for $1,599.99 (Save $900)
Best home and furniture deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Amazon has great Prime Day home deals on everything from furniture to smart security devices. Prime members can get the Blink video doorbell for 30% off at $34.99. The Blink is one of our favorite video doorbells for its impressive features and dual-installation methods all at a wallet-friendly price. Check out more home essentials on sale at Amazon today.
WORX WG505 TRIVAC 12-Amp 3-In-1 Electric Blower for $71.71 (Save $28.28)
Sauce Zhan Sofa Side Table with USB Ports and Outlets for $63.99 (Save $36)
Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum from $129.99 (Save $54.20 to $100)
Oral-B iO Series 7 Electric Toothbrush with 1 Replacement Brush Head for $139.99 (Save $80)
eufy by Anker RoboVac G20 Robot Vacuum from $159.99 (Save $100)
Grand Patio 11' Deluxe Napoli Curvy Offset Umbrella for $399.99 (Save $100)
Best kitchen deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Some of the tastiest Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals include the Dash Deluxe rapid egg cooker, typically $29.99, for 22% off at $23.49. We're big fans of the standard Dash egg cooker for its easy design and how well it prepared different types of egg dishes. Check out more Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals below.
Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Charcuterie Board for $19.97 (Save $10)
Noya Adjustable Tofu Press for $19.79 with on-page coupon (Save $13.19)
Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker from $55.20 (Save $20 to $49.99)
Master Maison 15-Piece Premium Kitchen Knife Set with Block for $64.05 (Save $55.46)
Anova Culinary AN400-US00 Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $94 (Save $55)
Ninja Foodi 10-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL 2-Basket Air Fryer for $159.99 (Save $70)
Ninja OL701 8-Quart Foodi 14-in-1 Smart XL Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer for $229.99 (Save $120)
KitchenAid KITCH K45SSOB Mixer for $269 (Save $60.99)
GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker for $429 (Save $150)
Best fitness and lifestyle deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Shop the best Amazon Prime Day fitness deals today and save big on yoga mats, scooters and more. The Amazfit Band 5 fitness tracker is on sale for 25% off at $29.88. The developer says the wearable monitors your heart rate and tracks your sleep with a battery life that lasts up to two weeks.
BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat for $17.99 (Save $31.96)
Thermacell MR450 Armored Portable Mosquito Repeller for $24.49 (Save $10.50)
CeraVe 19-Ounce SA Lotion for Rough & Bumpy Skin for $27.95 with on-page coupon (Save $9.31)
Amazfit Band 5 Activity Fitness Tracker from $29.88 (Save $10.11)
Gym1 Deluxe Doorway Gym Pull-Up Bar for $56.21 with on-page coupon (Save $18.74)
HoMedics Therapist Select Percussion Massager for $74.99 (Save $57)
Theragun Mini 4th Generation Portable Massage Gun for $159 (Save $40)
Segway Ninebot F Series Electric Kick Scooter from $397.49 (Save $70 to $152.50)
Gotrax G4 Electric Scooter for $599.99 with on-page coupon (Save $200)
Best streaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Whether you're a bookworm or an audiophile, Amazon has streaming service deals that can help entertain you no matter where the day takes you. Prime members can get a four-month trial of Amazon Music Unlimited, one of our favorite music streamers, totally free. Access over 75 million songs and podcasts on your laptop, tablet and smartphone.
Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free (Save $35.96)
Get three months of Audible Premium Plus for free (Save $44.85)
Get select streaming service subscriptions for $0.99 for two months through Prime Video (Save $8 to $20)
Best Toy and Game deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022
LEGO sets, Nerf guns, and more are all getting big discounts during Prime Day. Outfit your kids with the latest and greatest toys and games (or squirrel something away for your inner child) while they're on sale.
Nerf Super Soaker DinoSquad Dino-Soak for $7.19 (Save $9.80)
Spider-Man Marvel Glow FX Electronic Light-Up Mask for $11.99 (Save $11.00)
Zen Laboratory 50-Piece Fidget Toy Pack for 27.95 (Save $22)
Juoifip Floating Pool Basketball Hoop for $32.89 with on-page coupon (Save $28)
Zerhunt Bubble Machine for $32.95 with on-page coupon (Save $21.04)
Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo Switch) for $37.44 (Save $22.55)
WD_BLACK 1TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox for $59.49 (Save $20.50)
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide
Walmart Amazon Prime Day sales: Save big on Sony, Instant Pot and Shark
Best Buy Amazon Prime Day sales: Epic deals on Apple, Samsung and LG
Lowe’s Amazon Prime Day sales: Score deals on appliances, tools and smart devices
Samsung Amazon Prime Day sales: Discounts on Samsung smartphones, tablets and appliances
Target Amazon Prime Day sales: Save on KitchenAid, Ninja and Threshold at Target
Wayfair Amazon Prime Day sales: Save on All-Clad, KitchenAid and more
Prime Day Amazon device deals: Smart speakers, TVs and security cameras
Prime Day tech deals: Shop the best tech deals on sale right now
Prime Day home and furniture deals: Save on Bissell, Sun Joe and iRobot
Prime Day kitchen deals: Huge discounts on GreenPan, Hestan and Misen
Prime Day TV deals: Top TV sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
Prime Day clothing and fashion deals: Shop stylish sales at Amazon
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is today, July 12 and tomorrow, July 13. We have already seen tons of price drops leading up to Prime Day 2022 with plenty of deep discounts available today. If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, we even found a few ways for you to sign up for up to 50% off right now.
►Amazon Prime Day 2022 home and furniture deals: Save on iRobot, Sun Joe, KitchenAid and more
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. Each year the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, there's still plenty of time to sign up.
How long is Amazon Prime Day?
Historically, Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour shopping event. Although the deals will only be available for two days, the sitewide sale is one of the best opportunities to score must-have gadgets and home goods for well under retail value. To help make shopping the sale even easier, we're saving you time by leading you directly to the best deals—be sure to bookmark this page to be the first to know about new markdowns.
What deals can we expect during Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Whatever it is you're shopping for, there are tons of Amazon discounts you can scoop during Prime Day 2022—including several already-live deals you can shop today. The retailer is offering category-wide discounts including price cuts on smart tech, kitchen tools, home products, beauty essentials, fashion staples, fitness gadgets, parenting must-haves and more for Amazon Prime Day 2022. If you have a Fire TV, Kindle, Echo speaker or any other Amazon device on your wishlist, Prime Day will have plenty of deep discounts available.
Do you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?
Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members, hence the event offering the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop stellar Amazon Prime Day deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today. A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.
What should I buy during Amazon Prime Day 2022?
If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, countertop appliances or robot vacuums, no need to hold off until Black Friday 2022—Amazon's Prime Day markdowns promise rare discounts on hundreds of best-selling brands. In years past, Amazon Prime Day has boasted impressive savings on big-ticket items, making it the perfect time to invest in new gadgets and home essentials. If you're looking to elevate your at-home entertainment set up, we suggest shopping deals on top-rated smart TVs. Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers and pressure cookers.
What stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?
Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. Last year, for instance, we saw price drops on select products at Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot, Wayfair and Best Buy. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day 2022: Shop the 75+ best Amazon Prime Day deals today