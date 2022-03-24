SLCSO: Deputy saves own life after being stabbed near Indian River Drive; woman arrested

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — An altercation involving a woman and a St. Lucie County sheriff's deputy who stopped to help her along Indian River Drive Wednesday night ended with her arrest and the deputy stabbed in his neck.

Leigha Michelle Day, 22, of Palm Bay, is charged with the attempted murder of Deputy Cody Colangelo, 22. She is in the St. Lucie County Jail.

Colangelo is stable and "doing well, expected to make a full recovery," said Chief Deputy Brian Hester.

What led to the stabbing of Deputy Cody Colangelo

Colangelo came upon a vehicle rollover in the 12,000 block of South Indian River Drive about 11 p.m. Wednesday, Hester said.

The vehicle was unoccupied, but witnesses nearby told him they saw a woman go down the embankment. The deputy saw her walking along the Indian River and went down to speak with her.

As she headed up the stairs ahead of him, she "turned around and stabbed him in the neck, a life-threatening injury" Hester said.

The stabbing was unprovoked, Hester said, and investigators do not have a motive.

He said Colangelo drew his gun and fired at her, but did not hit her. He pursued her, while applying pressure to his neck. She went back down the embankment. Other deputies and rescue workers had arrived by then.

Dustin Davis Mills homicide case: Not all remains found in search of remote natural area

More: Car crashes into home in Port St. Lucie; 1 dead, police say

"(Colangelo) saved his own life through his training, while he directed other deputies where to go," Hester said.

The deputy was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and underwent several hours of surgery, during which surgeons replaced a section of one of his carotid arteries — a major blood vessel in the neck, Hester said.

Colangelo received a life saving award in 2020 from the Sheriff's Office, according to the agency's website. His father and brother also are sworn deputies, Hester said.

This story will be updated.

Story continues

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

If you're a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest breaking news and weird crime coverage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: A St Lucie County deputy saved his own life after he was stabbed