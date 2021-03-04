  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Live stimulus updates: Kamala Harris breaks Senate tie to begin debate on Joe Biden's COVID stimulus bill

Nicholas Wu, USA TODAY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., forced the Senate to begin reading President Joe Biden's entire $1.9 trillion COVID bill aloud on the Senate floor, threatening to further delay the bill’s passage as the Senate clerk reads through the hundreds of pages of the bill.

Johnson said his tactic was about “educating” the American public on what was in the $1.9 trillion package, which he has derided as full of provisions unrelated to COVID relief. The entire process could take at least 10 hours.

He told reporters Thursday he felt badly for the Senate clerks who are going to “have to read it,” but it was “important” because “so often we rush these massive bills” which few lawmakers had time to read.

The Senate voted earlier to begin debate on the bill.

Senators normally waive the reading of amendments or legislation on the Senate floor, but Johnson invoked a procedural move to compel the reading of the entire bill.

Republican senators signaled their support for Johnson’s move. Asked about Johnson’s plans, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, told reporters “I do” support them. And Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said he was “absolutely supportive” of the move because few senators had read the whole text.

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting about cancer in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday.
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting about cancer in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday.

Once the reading of the legislation is complete, the Senate will start 20 hours of debate on the bill, aiming to pass it by the end of the week.

Democrats aim to move the bill through Congress by March 14, when a federal boost to unemployment benefits expires. The House will have to pass it again next week because of the changes made by the Senate.

– Nicholas Wu

Senate votes to begin debate on stimulus bill

The Senate voted Thursday afternoon to begin debate on President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill, setting the stage for its final passage in the chamber later this week.

Vice President Kamala Harris, in her role as president of the Senate, broke a 50-50 tie to send the bill to debate.

“It’s time to move forward with this legislation which will be one of the largest antipoverty bills in recent history,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday.

The procedural vote means the Senate will now begin up to 20 hours of debate on the bill followed by a period where senators can introduce an unlimited number of amendments to the legislation.

Republicans have threatened to introduce a plethora of amendments designed to make Democrats take votes on controversial issues like the reopening of in-person classes in schools.

There are few other substantive changes expected to the rest of the legislation.

Senate Democrats reached a deal with Biden Wednesday to limit the eligibility for the package’s $1,400 stimulus checks, phasing them out at $80,000 of income for individuals and $160,000 for couples.

– Nicholas Wu

Senate awaits debate on Biden's COVID bill, Sen. Ron Johnson threatens to slow process

WASHINGTON – Senators await a final price tag on President Joe Biden's COVID stimulus plan Thursday so they can start debating the measure Democrats are eager to pass by the end of next week.

The Senate had been set to begin debate Wednesday on the legislation, but the Senate was still waiting for the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office and the Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation to estimate the total cost of the Senate version of the bill, according to a senior Democratic aide speaking on condition of anonymity.

Under the special rules used to pass the bill, the total cost must come in under the $1.9 trillion authorized in previous legislation. The version of the bill passed by the House went billions of dollars over, so Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., would have to introduce a Senate version of the bill to bring it in line.

COVID stimulus: How much money will your state get if Biden's COVID-19 relief bill passes?

More: 'Seconds mattered': In Capitol under siege, DC National Guard waited 3 hours for Pentagon approval

More: House cancels Thursday session after police warn of 'possible plot to breach the Capitol'

If the process moves forward Thursday, senators would begin 20 hours of debate, a process at least one Republican wants to make longer.

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson threatened Wednesday to force a reading of the entire bill. Senators normally forgo the reading out loud of an entire bill when it comes up for debate, but Johnson said he would force the nearly 700-page bill to be read aloud, a process he said could take over 10 hours.

The Senate is set to stay in session Thursday even as the House canceled its Thursday session amid a heightened security threat to the Capitol. The United States Capitol Police said Wednesday they were aware of a “possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group,” and a notice sent to all congressional offices said the agency was bolstering its security presence on Capitol Hill.

March 4 has been highlighted by the debunked QAnon conspiracy as the “true inauguration day” for former President Donald Trump. It is the date presidents were inaugurated on until 1937.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., told reporters he had heard "rumors" about March 4 but had not been briefed on threats. "In light of what we went through on Jan. 6, it's understandable that people are concerned," he said, referring to the riots at the Capitol.

He was not going to “second-guess” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to cancel the remaining House session, but the second-ranking Senate Democrat noted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had not reached the same conclusion.

Contributing: Jeanine Santucci

More: $1,400 checks in COVID-19 relief bill would phase out at $80,000 instead of $100,000, according to deal between Biden and Dems

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID stimulus: Harris breaks Senate tie to start debate on bill

Recommended Stories

  • Senate Democrats advance $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, clearing hurdle as they finalize changes to legislation

    Democrats advanced the stimulus bill, kicking off a marathon debate that's likely to push a final Senate vote into the weekend.

  • Democrats limit eligibility for stimulus checks in Senate COVID bill

    President Biden agreed to a demand by moderate Democrats to begin phasing out stimulus checks at a faster rate.

  • Senate Democrats to end weekly $400 COVID-19 unemployment in August, not September

    The $400 unemployment supplement included in a pending economic aid package will stop in August, not September, as some Senate Democrats had hoped.

  • What’s next for $1,400 checks? Senate votes to kick off debate on the stimulus bill

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to pass the bill this week.

  • Ron Johnson to Force Reading of 600-Page COVID Relief Bill to Delay Vote

    Senator Ron Johnson (R., Wisc.) reportedly plans to force Senate clerks to read out the entire $1.9 trillion COVID-relief bill on the Senate floor, potentially delaying the vote by as much as 10 hours. Johnson told News/ Talk 1130, a local radio station in Wisconsin, that he plans to “make them read their 600-700 page bill” to ensure “Every member of the Senate has time to read” the bill and “highlight that this is not relief and that it’s a Democratic boondoggle.” The delay will come in addition to the 20 hours of debate time already scheduled for the legislation. Unanimous consent from all 100 senators is needed to waive a read-out on the Senate floor — most bills bypass a reading by unanimous consent in order to save time. Senate Republican Whip John Thune (R., S.D.) said he is “told it’s going to be more like 10” hours. “It’s going to occur at the beginning so it would be before the clocks starts so it doesn’t go against the 20 hours, it’s on top of the 20,” he said. Johnson said it is not his intention to “make it hurt,” but instead he hopes to highlight “how gross this is and how unnecessary this is.” Republicans have criticized the bill as being too large and wasteful and have been frustrated by Democrats’ use of budget reconciliation to pass the bill without bipartisan support. “Their bill costs about $2 trillion. That’s roughly the same size as the entire CARES Act that saved our health system and economy through months of shutdowns,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said on the Senate floor. “Even liberal experts admit this is far out of proportion to what’s needed now, with vaccines going into arms and the economy already primed to roar back,” he said. “Amazingly, Democrats managed to allocate less than 9 percent of their massive bill to the entire healthcare response, and less than 1 percent to the vaccinations that will finish this fight.”

  • Schumer says Senate will take up relief bill as early as Wednesday

    The Senate majority leader said that the Senate will take up President Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill as early as Wednesday night.

  • 'They’re Fighting Blind.' Inside the Biden Administration's Uphill Battle Against Far-Right Extremism

    The Biden Administration has vowed to defeat far-right extremism. It just needs to figure out how

  • Tighter Eligibility for Stimulus Payments Could Exclude 12 Million More Americans

    The amendment would mean individuals who make more than $80,000 or couples making more than $160,000 would not get a stimulus check.

  • A more targeted stimulus package is 'difficult to do': Democratic congressman

    Senate lawmakers are expected to begin debate on President Biden’s $1.9 trillion dollar relief package, but the price tag has been a sticking point for many Senate Republicans and even some moderate Democrats.

  • Psaki: Biden's 'Neanderthal' comment was a 'reflection of his frustration'

    Psaki defended President Joe Biden's comments comparing some Republican governors' decision to lift mask mandates to "Neanderthal thinking," calling it a "reflection of his frustration" about Americans refusing to follow public health guidance.

  • What do Republican voters think of Biden’s $1.9-trillion COVID-19 bill? Their views may surprise you

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has called the relief package 'too costly, too corrupt and too liberal.'

  • A's haven't talked six-man rotation, despite plenty of pitching depth

    I think A.J.s development will play into it."

  • Unemployment benefits will expire in 10 days if Congress doesn't pass a stimulus bill. Here's what else could expire this month.

    Unemployment benefits will expire on March 14 without a stimulus bill. Also on the table: paid sick leave, small business aid, and housing aid.

  • Senate Advances $1.9 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Bill Despite GOP Opposition

    Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has vowed to delay final passage for hours by making the Senate's clerk read the entire bill aloud.

  • Trump inadvertently boosts Biden's stimulus messaging with another statement raging against McConnell

    Former President Donald Trump has released a new post-presidency statement, and Democrats might just be glad he did. The former president, who remains permanently banned from Twitter, released a statement Thursday once again raging against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), blasting him as the "most unpopular politician in the country" while blaming him for Republicans' Senate losses in Georgia — losses for which Trump himself has been blamed by other Republicans. One of the reasons Republicans lost the two Georgia Senate runoffs in January, Trump argues, was "Mitch McConnell's refusal to go above $600 per person on the stimulus check payments when the two Democrat opponents were touting $2,000 per person in ad after ad." The statement offered "quite the pre-stimulus political gift to Democrats," wrote National Journal's Josh Kraushaar, while The Washington Post's Dave Weigel noted that Trump "remarkably" used this opportunity to "validate Biden's messaging on the $1,400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them." Remarkably, Trump also uses this statement to validate Biden's messaging on the $1400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them. "The $2000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats." https://t.co/M9dXoX13VS — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 4, 2021 Indeed, Trump writes that "the $2,000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats," while offering no comment on the fact that the new checks are actually for $1,400, nor on Biden's recent compromise that narrows the eligibility. Politico's Gabby Orr observed that Trump "could have put out a statement saying the income phase-outs in the Biden stimulus bill are going to mean he gave checks to more Americans," but "instead he's still targeting his own party with stuff like this." This was just Trump's latest statement in this vein after he released another one last month describing McConnell as an "unsmiling political hack." He also mentioned McConnell in a recent Conservative Political Action Conference speech, in which he took credit for McConnell's recent re-election. McConnell told Fox News he "didn't watch" the speech and that "we're dealing with the present and the future, not looking back to the past." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceThe Republican grievance perpetual motion machineTrump wants revenge on Alaska's Sen. Murkowski. His advisers think he won't follow through because the flight is too long.

  • Alien 'super-Earth' may offer clues about atmospheres on distant worlds

    Scientists have spotted a planet orbiting a star relatively near our solar system that may offer a prime opportunity to study the atmosphere of a rocky Earth-like alien world - the type of research that could aid the hunt for extraterrestrial life. The researchers said on Thursday the planet, called Gliese 486 b and classified as a 'super-Earth,' is not itself a promising candidate as a refuge for life. But its proximity to Earth and its physical traits make it well suited for a study of its atmosphere with the next generation of space-borne and ground-based telescopes, starting with the James Webb Space Telescope that NASA has slated for an October launch.

  • NC Republicans censured Richard Burr. But they are silent on Madison Cawthorn.

    Rep. Cawthorn addressed accusations against him this week — when a Newsmax anchor asked him if the media was just attacking him to distract from Gov. Cuomo’s scandal.

  • Getting a 'COVID arm' rash after the Moderna vaccine might be itchy, but it's no big deal

    Some people have reported a red, raised rash that shows up days to a week after getting the Moderna shot and goes away quickly.

  • It is hard to overstate just how unusual Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's media war with Buckingham Palace is

    A series of extraordinary confrontations have seen the Queen's household accused of a smear capaign and Markle accused of bullying.

  • "Bounce back better together": PM Johnson urges Britons to lose weight

    LONDON (Reuters) - "We'll bounce back better together," Prime Minister Boris Johnson told overweight Britons on Thursday, championing his own weight loss and health eating diet to try to persuade others to get in shape to reduce coronavirus risks. After being hospitalised with COVID last year, Johnson has often spoken about how he believes his weight was behind how severely ill he became and how since then he has started a new exercise regime and no late-night cheese diet.