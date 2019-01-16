Live stream: Britain's Parliament holds no-confidence vote for Theresa May

LONDON – British Prime Minister Theresa May faced a new battle to save her job Wednesday following a defeat in Parliament over her Brexit deal to leave the European Union.

May lost Tuesday's vote on the deal she agreed with the EU to leave the bloc by 432-202. But while the defeat was widely expected, the scale of the loss was not. It was the widest margin for defeat in the the history books for a House of Commons measure in the modern parliamentary era, breaking a record set in 1924.

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn called for a no-confidence vote in her government. May is expected to win. If she doesn't, she could resign and trigger a general election with just 10 weeks to go before the U.K. leaves the EU.

The vote is likely to be held around 7 p.m. local time (2 p.m. ET).

If a new election is called, it would be Britain's third in four years.

