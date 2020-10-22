Fact checking the final presidential debate

The latest:

• President Trump and Joe Biden faced off in Nashville during the final 2020 presidential debate, with early and mail-in voting already underway across the country.

• The debate was moderated by NBC News White House Correspondent Kristen Welker, who managed to keep candidates on topic, unlike the first off-the-rails presidential debate. "So far, I respect very much the way you're handling this, I have to say," Trump said to Welker at one point.

• Trump and Biden disagreed over how the coronavirus pandemic would play out in the United States in the coming months. Biden warned of a "dark winter" while Trump said the country is "rounding the turn."

• The candidates also sparred over differing approaches to combating COVID-19, with Trump saying "we can't close up our nation," and Biden asserting that "anyone who's responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president."

• Trump singled out New York City, calling it a "ghost town," while Biden pointed out that red states are having increasing coronavirus cases.

• During a discussion about health care, Trump suggested that Biden endorsed a single-payer system that would provide government-funded insurance for all Americans. “He’s a very confused guy," Biden said. “He thinks he’s running against somebody else." Biden insisted that his plan would leave private insurance alone.

• At another point, Trump said that he was the “least racist person” in the room while talking about race and Black Lives Matter.