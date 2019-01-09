Live stream: Pelosi, Schumer meet with furloughed workers to discuss the effects of the partial government shutdown on families

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., pose for photographers after speaking on Capitol Hill in response President Donald Trump's address, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Washington. More

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer are holding a media availability with furloughed workers to discuss the effects of the partial government shutdown on American families.

This comes one day after President Trump's first Oval Office address of his presidency.

Trump argued Tuesday night that a dire security and humanitarian crisis at the Mexican border has made it imperative for Congress to approve his immigration proposal, including allocating $5.7 billion for a wall he says will block illegal immigration and illicit drugs.

The president's demand for funds to build a wall has been rejected by congressional Democrats. That battle is now the center of the partial government shutdown.

So far, Trump is bearing the brunt of the blame for a shutdown that is taking a serious toll on federal workers. A nationwide Reuters/Ipsos Poll released Tuesday found Americans increasingly blaming Trump for the shutdown that has closed down about a fourth of the federal government and cost about 800,000 federal workers their paychecks, at least for now.

USA TODAY is providing live coverage of Pelosi and Schumer's meeting with furloughed workers in the player above.

